Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad made had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Carsley was the secret weapon behind England's resounding win over Senegal with the u-21 boss giving a detailed scouting presentation on Aliou Cisse's side's weakness ahead of the last 16 clash
England under-21 boss Lee Carsley emerged as Gareth Southgate side's secret weapon in the resounding last 16 win over Senegal. The senior England side booked an exciting quarter-final tie against France with a comprehensive 3-0 win over the African champions at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night. And Sportsmail...
Voice of America
Portugal Powers Into Last Eight With 6-1 Demolition of Switzerland
Lusail, qatar — Goncalo Ramos scored a stunning hat trick as a slick Portugal thrashed Switzerland, 6-1, on Tuesday to storm into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Portugal coach Fernando Santos made the brave call to bench Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded...
Voice of America
FIFA to Probe Conduct of Serbian Team, Fans at World Cup
World soccer's governing body, FIFA, has announced a probe into alleged misconduct by Serbian players, team officials, and fans during Serbia’s World Cup loss to Switzerland last week. The investigation, which was announced on Monday, comes after complaints from the Football Association of Kosovo about offensive chants against two...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield hit by drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Voice of America
With Eye on Qatar, Female Football Players in Spain Savor Freedoms
The World Cup has brought attention to Qatar’s record on women’s rights. While it surpasses that of most Gulf nations, women’s football remains undeveloped - something that has caught the attention of female athletes - including a group of players in Spain. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.
Voice of America
Worried Fans Keep Vigil Outside Brazil Clinic of Football Icon Pele
Sao Paulo — Fans of football superstar Pele congregated Sunday outside the Sao Paulo hospital where the 82-year-old Brazilian icon is being treated for a respiratory infection. More than 100 devotees prayed for the recovery of the man widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. The three-time...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
Voice of America
Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...
Voice of America
China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks
WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
Voice of America
EU Slaps Oil Embargo on Russia With Price Cap, Uncertain Impact
Paris — A European Union embargo against maritime shipments of crude oil from Russia went into effect Monday, along with a price cap agreed to by the Group of Seven leading industrialized economies and Australia. Targeting seaborne deliveries that make up two-thirds of the EU's crude imports from Russia,...
Voice of America
In Colombia, Journalists ‘Work With Fear’
An increase in threats and violence directed at Colombia’s journalists is creating fear in the country’s media community, analysts say. Nicholl Sandoval has more from Bogota, Colombia, in this report narrated by VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit. Camera: Federico Buelvas.
Voice of America
25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 287 of the invasion
A drone attack has set an oil storage tank on fire at an airfield in Kursk, the Russian region’s governor, Roman Starovoyt, has said. Video footage posted on social media showed a large explosion lighting up the night sky followed by a substantial fire at the airfield 175 miles (280km) from the Ukrainian border.
U.S., Britain launch energy partnership to boost supplies
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain announced on Wednesday an energy partnership aimed at sustaining a higher level of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Britain and collaborating on ways to increase energy efficiency.
Voice of America
Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano Alert Status Raised to Highest Level: Agency
JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted Sunday, spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level. The eruption of the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java around 800 kilometers southeast of the capital of...
Voice of America
Morocco Expands Freshwater Efforts, But Needs More Energy
People in Agadir, Morocco, see their new desalination plant as a way to deal with years of too little rain. Dry winters have led to reduced water supplies for homes and agriculture. But plans to expand the country’s desalination program may depend on efforts to power it with forms of renewable energy.
Voice of America
Saudi State Media: China's Xi to Visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a three-day visit, his first to the world's biggest crude oil exporter since 2016, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday. The visit will include a bilateral summit chaired by Saudi King Salman and...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Says ANC Executive to Decide His Fate
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's national executive to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him, a day after his spokesman said he would not resign. Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an...
Comments / 0