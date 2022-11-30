Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released all the way back in Fall of 2020 and has consistently received a slew of updates and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here, fittingly named “The Last Chapter”, and is meant to finally sunset Eivor’s long-running story – but it actually does a bit more than that. We all know the next Assassin’s Creed game is coming in 2023, titled “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and it appears that The Last Chapter DLC further ties the two games together. Watch the video to find out how, but beware, it will fully spoil the ending of The Last Chapter, and Valhalla’s main story as well.

2 DAYS AGO