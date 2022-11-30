Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nintendo Apologizes for the Performance Issues Fans Have Faced
Japanese gaming giants Nintendo has issued an apology to fans of the Pokemon series following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The latest title of the iconic franchise arrived last month. However, the game was met with several reviews of the playthroughs, which featured performance issues of all kind.
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Longtime fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will recognize this first area as being inspired as the legendary Green Hill Zone! As the first stage, it is fairly simple and straightforward, you should be able to see the red wings with little issue!
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
How Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s ‘The Last Chapter’ Update Sets up Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released all the way back in Fall of 2020 and has consistently received a slew of updates and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here, fittingly named “The Last Chapter”, and is meant to finally sunset Eivor’s long-running story – but it actually does a bit more than that. We all know the next Assassin’s Creed game is coming in 2023, titled “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and it appears that The Last Chapter DLC further ties the two games together. Watch the video to find out how, but beware, it will fully spoil the ending of The Last Chapter, and Valhalla’s main story as well.
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
The Callisto Protocol - Final Boss and Ending
In this The Callisto Protocol walkthrough video, we take you through the finale of Chapter 8 (Tower), which is the end of the game. We take on the final boss and then make our escape. 00:00 - Intro. 00:03 - Cutscene. 02:27 - Final Boss Part 1. 03:24 - Cutscene.
Burning Cliffs - Lore 1 - Valhalla Rises
Once you’ve completed the main story, head down the path leading to Surtr’s Forge, where you’ll find the second arena covered in new debris. Defeat the enemies there, then look for the Rune Read to the left of the new Coffin in the area.
The Canyons - Treasure Map 1 - Vultures Gold
The first Treasure Map of Alfheim, and indeed the game, is found after you complete the Groa’s Secret quest and a way is opened up to the Alfheim desert. Head through the door to the right of the Mystic Gateway and head forward to the collection of dead Dark Elves: the Treasure Map will be among them.
Primitive, an Unreal Engine 5-Powered First-Person Survival Game, Announced for PC
Developer Games Box S.A. has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age. It's in development for PC, though no release date has been set. "The project is still at its early development stage. Thinking of similar games, Primitive is close...
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
Valorant Update 5.12 Chamber Nerfs
Some long-awaited changes have arrived for Chamber in the Valorant 5.12 Update, designed with the aim of balancing the character for ranked games. Overall, these changes will nerf or weaken Chamber as a character overall, allowing enemy players more opportunities to counter him. These changes have greatly reduced the distance traveled when Chamber teleports. The range on Trademark has also been restricted in the interest of making it easier for opponents to guess where Chamber could be playing.
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
