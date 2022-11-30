Read full article on original website
IGN
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for December 2022
Tis the season to be binging! That's right, folks, December is finally here. With it comes friends, family, good cheer, and (hopefully) a fair chunk of holidays in which to switch off and get your stream on. The tail end of 2022 holds a massive stockpile of blockbuster movies, binge–worthy series and top-tier original content. Far too many offerings for the average viewer to navigate...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
IGN
The Boys College-Based Spin-Off Series Gen V Gets a First Look Trailer
The Boys college-based spin-off series Gen V has received its first look trailer, and it's filled with all the blood and superpowers you'd expect from The Boys. Oh, and also what appears to be a gory version of Sesame Street. Gen V, which has been described as "part college show,...
IGN
Google Doodle for December 1 Celebrates Video Game Pioneer Jerry Lawson; Here Is All You Need to Know
The Google Doodle for December 1, 2022, celebrates the 82nd birthday of Gerald “Jerry” Lawson. Lawson is known as one of the fathers of modern gaming. He was the leader of the team that created the first home video gaming system that used the commercial video game cartridge.
IGN
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds Cast From Star Wars, The Witcher, Sandman
The Rings of Power has bulked out its cast ahead of Season 2 with 7 new cast members. The popular Lord of the Rings TV show on Amazon Video has added Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the Orc...
IGN
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
IGN
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Completely Dead
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff might still be afloat according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Last month, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the film was dead at Disney; now, Bruckheimer is walking back the star's comments. In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said that the fate of the female-led film is certainly not a foregone conclusion.
IGN
The High Evolutionary and Counter-Earth: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Villain Explained
We’re blasting off once again, as James Gunn reassembles the Guardians of the Galaxy for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The long-awaited-threequel is pitched to round off this cosmic roster of rag-tag rogues, and thanks to the first trailer, we've gotten our first real look at Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary (not counting the time Ikuji showed up at SDCC 2022 in costume!)
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 4-1 in Ouranos Island is another level that takes place in the red-lit cyber city like environment. Keep your eyes open and you should be able to pick out the red rings, but like the other levels of this aesthetic, the rings can blend in a bit with the surroundings!
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Include Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More
PlayStation Plus is a membership that not only provides PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players with online multiplayer accessibilities, they also provide a bunch of free titles every month along with some exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for the month of December have been announced, and they include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition and Biomutant.
IGN
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny First Trailer Released, New Title Announced
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023, has finally received its first trailer. The trailer debuted at Brazil Comic Con 2022 and gives us our real look at what very well may be Harrison Ford's last run as Indy. The trailer...
IGN
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
