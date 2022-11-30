Read full article on original website
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 4-1 in Ouranos Island is another level that takes place in the red-lit cyber city like environment. Keep your eyes open and you should be able to pick out the red rings, but like the other levels of this aesthetic, the rings can blend in a bit with the surroundings!
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
The Callisto Protocol - Final Boss and Ending
In this The Callisto Protocol walkthrough video, we take you through the finale of Chapter 8 (Tower), which is the end of the game. We take on the final boss and then make our escape. 00:00 - Intro. 00:03 - Cutscene. 02:27 - Final Boss Part 1. 03:24 - Cutscene.
Iron Bundle
Iron Bundle is a New Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Iron Bundle Pokedex page includes how to get Iron Bundle and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
The Canyons - Treasure Map 1 - Vultures Gold
The first Treasure Map of Alfheim, and indeed the game, is found after you complete the Groa’s Secret quest and a way is opened up to the Alfheim desert. Head through the door to the right of the Mystic Gateway and head forward to the collection of dead Dark Elves: the Treasure Map will be among them.
How Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s ‘The Last Chapter’ Update Sets up Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released all the way back in Fall of 2020 and has consistently received a slew of updates and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here, fittingly named “The Last Chapter”, and is meant to finally sunset Eivor’s long-running story – but it actually does a bit more than that. We all know the next Assassin’s Creed game is coming in 2023, titled “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and it appears that The Last Chapter DLC further ties the two games together. Watch the video to find out how, but beware, it will fully spoil the ending of The Last Chapter, and Valhalla’s main story as well.
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Alfornada Cavern
Alfornada Cavern is located below the city of Alfornada and is part of South Province (Area Six). It's recommended that your team is around levels 38-44 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Alfornada Cavern.
Hiker Daniela
Pokemon: Hippowdon (Lv. 44), Lycanroc (Lv. 44) Hiker Daniela is located right at the end of the ascending path right beside the exit of the caverns.
The Secret of Dragon Beach - The Everlasting
As it turns out, Trolls aren't the only thing you can awaken with the Mystical Heirloom. There is one more life-like statue of a giant beast, and it's located at Dragon Beach on the east side of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nintendo Apologizes for the Performance Issues Fans Have Faced
Japanese gaming giants Nintendo has issued an apology to fans of the Pokemon series following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The latest title of the iconic franchise arrived last month. However, the game was met with several reviews of the playthroughs, which featured performance issues of all kind.
Pokemon Go Season of Mythical Wishes Dec 2022
The 2022 holidays are here, and so is a brand new season of Pokemon GO! Season of Mythical Wishes starts on December 1, 2022 at 1 PM PST. Compete in new seasonal Cups, participate in GO Battle Days, and complete Timed Research tasks for extra goodies and rare encounters. On...
