Tuberculosis case linked to West Ada high school

Originally published Nov. 30 on IdahoEdNews.org . Health officials are investigating a tuberculosis case linked to West Ada School District’s Centennial High School.

The confirmed case involved a person who “attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022,” Central District Health said Tuesday.

CDH is working with West Ada and Centennial on a contact investigation, to determine whether any TB transmission could have occurred at the school. This week, CDH will send letters to staffers and parents of children who might have come in contact with the person who has TB, encouraging them to get a TB test.

No one else needs to get a test, CDH said Tuesday, and the general public is not at increased risk of contracting the disease.

“At this time, there is no known ongoing risk for TB exposure at the school and it is safe for students and staff to attend school and participate in activities as usual,” CDH said in a Tuesday news release announcing the investigation.

West Ada district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, and can cause fever, chronic cough and night sweats for several weeks. Left untreated, TB can be fatal. But because TB is caused by a bacterium, it can be treated with antibiotics.

TB is rare in Idaho. In 2021, the state reported five TB cases .