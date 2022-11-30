ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tuberculosis case linked to West Ada high school

By By KEVIN RICHERT Idaho Education News
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7gdN_0jSgx2Q400

Originally published Nov. 30 on IdahoEdNews.org . Health officials are investigating a tuberculosis case linked to West Ada School District’s Centennial High School.

The confirmed case involved a person who “attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022,” Central District Health said Tuesday.

CDH is working with West Ada and Centennial on a contact investigation, to determine whether any TB transmission could have occurred at the school. This week, CDH will send letters to staffers and parents of children who might have come in contact with the person who has TB, encouraging them to get a TB test.

No one else needs to get a test, CDH said Tuesday, and the general public is not at increased risk of contracting the disease.

“At this time, there is no known ongoing risk for TB exposure at the school and it is safe for students and staff to attend school and participate in activities as usual,” CDH said in a Tuesday news release announcing the investigation.

West Ada district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, and can cause fever, chronic cough and night sweats for several weeks. Left untreated, TB can be fatal. But because TB is caused by a bacterium, it can be treated with antibiotics.

TB is rare in Idaho. In 2021, the state reported five TB cases .

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Scientists debate the role of a virus in multiple sclerosis

Ryan Grant was in his 20s and serving in the military when he learned that the numbness and tingling in his hands and feet, as well as his unshakeable fatigue, were symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Like nearly a million other people with MS in the United States, Grant had been feeling his immune system attack his central nervous system. The insulation around his nerves was crumbling, weakening the signals between his brain and body.
OREGON STATE
HealthDay

CDC Will Test New Areas for Polio in Wastewater

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The testing will happen in communities that have low polio vaccination rates or those with possible connections to New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho Press

Nampa School Board considering $210 million bond to upgrade school facilities

Editor's note: This story originally published on November 15 The Nampa School District Board is moving forward in pursuing a $210.2 million bond package to put before voters, following a discussion during the board’s Monday meeting. At the meeting, the board heard presentations and discussed two potential bond packages. Though some board members expressed hesitation to ask district patrons for additional money, all agreed that there are needs in the...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Nampa School District to put $210.2 million bond on spring ballot

The Nampa School District Board approved a resolution Monday night to bring a $210.2 million bond before voters in March 2023. Trustee Marco Valle said the bond would allow the district to continue to provide high quality education for students. “I want to shoot for the stars, and I don’t think $220 million is the stars because actually the need is much greater than that … much greater than that,”...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

University of Idaho students return to campus after break, others finish semester at home

Originally published Nov. 28 on KTVB.COM. Many students are back on the University of Idaho campus after Thanksgiving break. But some students decided to finish the semester at home, considering police still do not know who murdered four UI students just two weeks ago. Brian Kittelson is not convinced Moscow is the safest place for his freshman daughter, who decided to stay home for the remaining three weeks of the...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy