Ex-Royal Family Aide Asked Black Charity CEO Where She Was 'Really From'

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Buckingham Palace staffer has resigned after making “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” remarks to a Black charity founder at a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla , per CNN .

Ngozi Fulani , the CEO of Sistah_Space, an organization that provides specialist services to women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by abuse, said she was attending a royal reception about domestic violence on Tuesday (November 29) when an aide questioned whether she was really British.

Sistah_Space took to Twitter, sharing a transcript of the conversation between Fulani and the staffer on Wednesday (November 30). After identifying herself as British-born, the royal family aide asked her: “Where do you really come from?”; “Where do your people come from?”; and “When did you first come here?"

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said they were taking the incident “extremely seriously.”

“Unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

The royal family aide who made the "unacceptable" line of questioning has been identified by multiple outlets as Lady Susan Hussey , who is reportedly Prince William's Godmother, per Newsbreak . Before her resignation, Hussey served as "Ladies of the Household," a role that includes hosting formal occasions at the palace.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

