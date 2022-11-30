Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.

