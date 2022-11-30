Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. considers locations for electric bus equipment
The West Tisbury select board balked at a potential location for a Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) transformer for its electric bus fleet sending the regional transit authority back to the drawing board. During Wednesday’s select board meeting, the board reviewed a map made by Boston-based engineering consulting firm Arup, which...
Martha's Vineyard Times
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS students dazzle during annual Winter Concert
Under blue, magenta, and white lighting, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students wearing all-black outfits performed in the annual 2022 Winter Concert at the Performing Arts Center. From the Minnesingers’ spirited performance of “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” arranged by Nicholas Vangeloff, to the MV Big Band swaying into Steve Slagle’s arrangement of “Fables of Faubus,” composed by Charles Mingus, the students earned the crowd’s applause on Thursday night.
Comments / 0