Browns' Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say
As part of the conditions that enabled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be able to play Sunday, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Klubnik, No. 10 Clemson rout No. 24 UNC 39-10 for ACC title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 10 Clemson reclaimed the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night. Cornerback Nate Wiggins broke up two passes in the end zone, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown to help the Tigers win their seventh ACC title in eight seasons. Clemson (11-2, No. 9 CFP) won six straight ACC championships from 2015 to 2020 before failing to reach the title game last season. But coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers rebounded in a big way, going 9-0 against ACC foes this season to reach the Orange Bowl. They have Klubnik to thank for that.
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Jackson State Releases Video of Sanders Telling Players He’s Leaving
Sanders accepted the coaching job at Colorado on Saturday night.
NFL Week 13 television broadcast maps
Week 13 brings a lot of interesting storylines, especially with the two national broadcasts on CBS being the New York Jets versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside of that, the biggest story is without a doubt the return of Deshaun Watson to...
Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot
The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Report: Colorado Offered Deion Sanders Over $5 Mill per Year
View the original article to see embedded media. Coach Prime could very well be taking his talents to the Power 5 in the coming days. According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders—currently the coach of Jackson State—is set to take over the program at Colorado. In recent days, sources...
Sources: Colorado Preparing for Deion Sanders’s Arrival
Colorado is preparing for the arrival of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders on Saturday evening with the expectation that he will formally accept the Buffaloes head coaching job, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Sanders, the gregarious 55-year-old NFL Hall of Famer, is coaching his team in the SWAC championship Saturday, set...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023
Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas. Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.
