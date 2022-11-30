Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 millionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Mike Berry column: It sounds a lot like ChristmasMike BerryKewanee, IL
Faber calls for Kewanee street planMike BerryKewanee, IL
Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekendSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
KEDC chief says things look bright for KewaneeMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
aroundptown.com
Erie’s “Whoville Hometown Holiday” On Display Saturday
The Village of Erie will get into the spirit of the Christmas season on Saturday with many activities starting at 3:00PM culminating with a Christmas Tree lighting in the Village Triangle following the lighted parade. Activities begin at 3:00 with Santa and Mrs. Claus paying a visit to the Erie...
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
aroundptown.com
Country Christmas Lights
Larry and Vicky DeNeve are once again inviting the public to view their Christmas light display located at their home off Felton Road near Prophetstown. This is the 20th year they have decorated their long, pine tree lined driveway with lights and animated displays for the public to enjoy. Saying,...
Amboy News
Walking through the snow…or Amboy
AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
WIFR
Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
MyStateline.com
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever
ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path
The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and […]
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Deputies Very Busy During Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Comments / 0