Erie, IL

aroundptown.com

Erie’s “Whoville Hometown Holiday” On Display Saturday

The Village of Erie will get into the spirit of the Christmas season on Saturday with many activities starting at 3:00PM culminating with a Christmas Tree lighting in the Village Triangle following the lighted parade. Activities begin at 3:00 with Santa and Mrs. Claus paying a visit to the Erie...
ERIE, IL
aroundptown.com

Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
aroundptown.com

Country Christmas Lights

Larry and Vicky DeNeve are once again inviting the public to view their Christmas light display located at their home off Felton Road near Prophetstown. This is the 20th year they have decorated their long, pine tree lined driveway with lights and animated displays for the public to enjoy. Saying,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Amboy News

Walking through the snow…or Amboy

AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
AMBOY, IL
WIFR

Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
BELVIDERE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
YORKVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com

A very cold and breezy Saturday

Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever

ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path

The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Ogle County Deputies Very Busy During Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

