WAND TV
Man arrested in Danville for firing shots at house, hitting one person
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
25newsnow.com
Saybrook woman arrested after alleged theft from employer
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Saybrook woman was arrested for allegedly stealing around $14,000 from Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy while she was an employee there. LeRoy Police say Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is in the McLean County Jail pending a bond hearing.
Police: Another teen arrested after new Urbana High School threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old student at Urbana High School is under arrest after Urbana Police officials said she sent a new string of threatening emails to the school this week. Lieutenant Mike Cervantes said school staff members started receiving the emails on Monday and continued receiving them through Wednesday. He explained that the […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple firearm arrests over holiday weekend
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested between Wednesday and Saturday of last week on firearm charges, according to a press release sent by Bloomington Police on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, BPD officers responded to the 1400 block of West Graham Street just before 5:30 p.m. for...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington sees crime-heavy weekend; reports of shots fired, domestic violence
The Bloomington Police Department has released information about a variety of incidents that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. At about 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Graham Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found evidence supporting the reports. A 17-year-old male was...
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
WLFI.com
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
wglt.org
Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign
Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man charged with strangling, beating pregnant woman
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing...
wglt.org
Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington
Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
First Democratic sheriff in 80+ years sworn in a second term in Champaign County
Sheriff: Jail consolidation plans, hiring are ‘full steam ahead’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s first Democratic sheriff since 1934 was sworn into his second term at the county courthouse Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is the first democrat to take the oath of office since former Sheriff Fred Shoaf held the office for one term […]
wjbc.com
Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
