Fans of WhistlePig whiskey know the origin story of the name, which actually refers to a groundhog based on the high-pitched warning sound it makes. But for those hooked on the porcine connotation of the name, the distillery team sees you and has released a new limited-edition PiggyBank Rye which pours directly from the pork posterior. The WhistlePig PiggyBank bottle is modeled after the Berkshire Bitter Pig decanters that were manufactured in Cincinnati, Ohio in the late 19th century. Each bottle contains 10-year-old rye whiskey sourced from Canada, as opposed to the younger whiskey that is actually being distilled onsite at...

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO