Youngstown, OH

One Tank Trip: Arms Family Museum, Memories of Christmas Past

By Celeste Houmard
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — In Youngstown, the Arms Family Museum transforms into a magical world of Christmas past during the holidays!

As our traveling man David Moss explains, each room has its own Christmas theme, filled with vintage Christmas decor.

The Arms Family Museum is a One Tank Trip !

Learn more about the museum in the video player above.

