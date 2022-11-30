One Tank Trip: Arms Family Museum, Memories of Christmas Past
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — In Youngstown, the Arms Family Museum transforms into a magical world of Christmas past during the holidays!
As our traveling man David Moss explains, each room has its own Christmas theme, filled with vintage Christmas decor.The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
The Arms Family Museum is a One Tank Trip !
