'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
