Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO