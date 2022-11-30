ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Woman indicted on a charge of murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old

 3 days ago

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County grand jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.

KSP said through the lengthy investigation into the crash, they learned the vehicle, driven by Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling east on I-64 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck an embankment and rolled several times. Troopers said the 8-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said Hodge is accused of driving at a “high rate of speed” during inclement weather while allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to KSP, Hodge was indicted on charges of Assault, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; and Murder in connection to the crash.

Troopers said Hodge was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Beckley, West Virginia, and was taken to Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

