FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Members of Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) will see a decrease in the rate they’re being charged for power on Thursday, December 1. GVEA announced the Fuel and Purchased Power Rate charged to customers has gone down from 12.7 cents per kilowatt hour to 9.2 cents per kilowatt hour. This decrease will be in effect through February 28, 2023. This drop, according to the utility, is caused by oil prices being lower than projected, and the availability of more hydropower from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 7 HOURS AGO