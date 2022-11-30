Read full article on original website
What Titans are saying about A.J. Brown, Eagles ahead of Week 13 matchup
Sunday will mark a clash of the Titans, including a former Tennessee Titan — for the first time since the trade went down during the 2022 NFL draft, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will go up against the team that initially drafted him. The Ole Miss product had...
Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag
Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
Prior to the Snap: 206th Edition of Packers & Bears rivalry as playoff chances begin to fade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more disappointing teams of the season after starting 4-8. Faced with a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, the Green and Gold fell 40-33, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running all over the defense. Now with their playoff hopes on life […]
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Eagles are set for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, and they’ll look to stay ahead of Minnesota in the race for home-field advantage. Philadelphia made a flurry of roster moves this week and one of the top young defensive tackles on the...
With Stafford on injured reserve, Rams to start John Wolford against Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game. The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was elevated to limited participation Friday.
