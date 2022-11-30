ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
DENVER, CO
49erswebzone

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Clayton News Daily

Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game. The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was elevated to limited participation Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN

