Good news continues to be bad news for Wall Street. A hotter-than-expected jobs report had stocks sharply lower in the pre-market session on Friday. Investors are concerned that the report will embolden the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher and for a longer period of time to get inflation under control. It’s the latest big swing in a week that saw the Dow climb 700 points on the hint that the pace of interest rate hikes will ease. Next week investors will get more economic data. And the key data point will be the November producer price index (PPI) reading which is due out on December 9. In volatile times like these, you need analysis you can count on. And that’s what you get from the MarketBeat team as they look at the what and the why behind the market movements. Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.

21 HOURS AGO