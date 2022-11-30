Read full article on original website
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Freshworks Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - FRSH
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in September 2021 (the “IPO”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Freshworks...
Litecoin Printed Apparel | Clothing Merchandise For Crypto Enthusiasts Launched
The Crypto Merchant has launched a new clothing and merchandise line, allowing customers to show support for their favorite crypto projects. Daytona Beach,United States - December 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — This new product line includes t-shirts with a broad range of designs in small, medium, and large sizes, alongside tote...
Cerulli Associates Projects Direct Indexing Assets to Top $800 Billion by 2026 While Outpacing Growth of ETFs, Mutual Funds, and SMAs
New Report Offers First Comprehensive Analysis of Advisory Firms’ Use of Direct Indexing. Direct Indexing remains poised to grow at a faster rate than exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and separate accounts over the next five years and will reach more than $800 billion in assets by 2026, according to The Case for Direct Indexing: Differentiation in a Competitive Marketplace, the second annual report on direct indexing from Cerulli Associates and sponsored by Parametric Portfolio Associates. In addition to updating the size and growth projections for the marketplace, this year’s report provides the first comprehensive analysis of how advisory firms are using direct indexing to address a range of client needs.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to...
Board Update
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that Marc Howells has resigned from the Board and as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Marc for his contribution to the Company. George...
Newswire PR Launches SEO Software to Rank Websites at the Top
If you are interested in ranking at the top for keywords with high search volume, Newswire PR has developed a software to rank our clients websites instantly. Newswire PR, a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, is pleased to announce that they will be rolling out beta testing for a fully automated SEO software which allows clients to instantly rank websites at the top of Google search results.
Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards
Melbourne, Australia – Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises. With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television...
First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Two Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Fourth Quarter 2022
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $12.8125 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series H Preferred Stock. This dividend...
MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
Good news continues to be bad news for Wall Street. A hotter-than-expected jobs report had stocks sharply lower in the pre-market session on Friday. Investors are concerned that the report will embolden the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher and for a longer period of time to get inflation under control. It’s the latest big swing in a week that saw the Dow climb 700 points on the hint that the pace of interest rate hikes will ease. Next week investors will get more economic data. And the key data point will be the November producer price index (PPI) reading which is due out on December 9. In volatile times like these, you need analysis you can count on. And that’s what you get from the MarketBeat team as they look at the what and the why behind the market movements. Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.
CORRECTION: ZeeMee Partners with Super to Give Every ZeeMee User in the US $25 to Jumpstart Savings and Holiday Joy
(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on December 1st as Super is giving every ZeeMee user in the US $25 and not every college student). PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2022 / ZeeMee, the number one college networking app, today announced a partnership with Super for the launch of SuperCash™, a credit-building card that earns cashback everywhere it's used. During the month of December, new and existing ZeeMee users will get the exclusive opportunity to sign up for SuperCash™ and get $25 for free.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Digital Wallet Ends Support for Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its digital wallet will no longer support the native tokens associated with Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Stellar; that change will take effect on Monday, Dec. 5, 2023. The company did note that users with balances will still be able to withdraw their money after that date. According to the announcement, the exchange made the decision based on low usage of the digital coins and tokens, which gained public awareness during the 2017 cryptocurrency bull market. Despite the low use, XRP is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $19.6 billion and 24-hour trade volume of almost $1 billion U.S., according to data from CoinGecko. Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum, both of which are forked or altered versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, have seen a significant decline in value this year.
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
Whip Around developed the Whip Around Wallet to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press...
Nicola Mining Inc. And Osisko Development Corp Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it and Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for the processing of gold mill feed currently stock piled at Osisko's site, located in the Cariboo Mining District in east-central BC, east and southeast of the City of Quesnel. The gold mill feed originates from Osisko's wholly owned subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd[1].
BroadPeak Partners Launches K3 API Connector Without Code
New K3 integration and ETL to connect APIs seamlessly. BroadPeak Partners, developer of K3 software that takes data from anywhere, allows users to transform, filter, and unify through an intuitive user interface, and send it anywhere, today announced the availability of the new K3 API Connector that enables business users to quickly connect to APIs.
Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. No intention to bid statement for Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon") Further to the announcement by...
University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform
The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.
The American Employers Almanac 2023: 500 Company Profiles, Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Almanac of American Employers 2023: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers in America" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A complete report analyzing both America's top employers and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that...
Ciello Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Engineering” Award for Outstanding Network Security, Ensuring Zero Subscribers Were Impacted by an Attempted Attack
After an outside attack resulted in a lengthy network outage, Ciello partnered with Calix to reset and build the most secure network they could build—repelling thousands of daily attempts and leveraging the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to extend world-class security from the access network into subscribers’ homes.
Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings 2022: Featuring Dropwise, Flux Polymers, Gush, Nobio & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to antimicrobial technologies including coatings, additives and natural antimicrobials. The issue also highlights developments related nanocoatings and nanoscale additives that can be used for various substrates and coatings to increase efficiency and performance.
Quill.com Recognized as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies by Newsweek
Leading Solutions Provider for SMBs Tops Office Supplies Online Category for 2022. Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Companies for the third year in a row. Newsweek, in partnership with global...
