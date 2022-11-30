Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Woonsocket Call
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. "BLUE FANTASY 2022" Starts on December 1st, 2022
Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces "BLUE FANTASY 2022", a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel's concept of "TOKYO WAVES" and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold "BLUE FANTASY 2022" from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Kickstarter campaign introduces a new exquisite collection of luxury fragrances from century-old parfum manufacturer
GRAHAM & POTT has recently launched a new line of luxury fragrances that celebrates nature, inspires valor, and pays tribute to pioneering women. GRAHAM & POTT, has recently launched a brand new collection of luxury fragrances on Kickstarter that is poised to stand out with unparalleled excellence. Titled “A Voyage of Discovery”, the new parfum collection is backed by the esteemed Great Seal, the benchmark of distinction earned by all the parfum infusions of the company.
