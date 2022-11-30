ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
INDIANA STATE
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report

Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
Washington Examiner

Job openings edged down in October as Fed hiked interest rates

The number of job openings fell in October, an indication that the labor market is slowly starting to feel the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Openings across all sectors declined to 10.3 million in October, down from 10.7 million the month before, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down

Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
UPI News

Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he is encouraged by key recent market reports that indicate the economy is...
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Bullard: we've got a ways to go on rate hikes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further in order to gain control of inflation and bring back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday. "We've got a ways to go," Bullard said...
US News and World Report

U.S. Labor Market Shrugs off Recession Fears; Keeps Fed on Tightening Path

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month. Despite the strong job growth, some details...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Dollar falls after Federal Reserve shift in tone, stocks mixed

The dollar continued to retreat Thursday on shifting expectations for US monetary policy, while global stocks finished mixed after digesting data showing record low eurozone unemployment and a moderation in US inflation. - Record-low eurozone unemployment - Earlier, bourses in Paris and Frankfurt both advanced after the EU's Eurostat office estimated eurozone unemployment at a record low of 6.5 percent in October.
thedefiant.io

Markets Rally After Powell Hints At Smaller Interest Rate Hikes

Crypto markets rallied this week after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the next rate hike would be smaller than the mega-hikes of recent months. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy