Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
CNBC
Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates
The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report
Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
Fed's Cook says time nearing to increase rates in smaller steps
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday it could soon be time for the U.S. central bank to take its foot off the gas when it comes to its efforts to lower high levels of inflation.
Stocks rally after Fed chair signals slowdown in rate hikes
Wall Street closed out the month with a broad market rally on news that the central bank could soon ease aggressive interest rate hikes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35% of Millionaires Say It's ‘Going to Take a Miracle' to Be Ready for Retirement, Report Finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their retirement security amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even millionaires say their savings won’t cut it, according to a recent report. A cool $1 million is not what it used to be. There are more millionaires in the U.S. and globally than...
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices cooled in October but remain painfully high
Inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to crush runaway prices without triggering a recession.
Washington Examiner
Job openings edged down in October as Fed hiked interest rates
The number of job openings fell in October, an indication that the labor market is slowly starting to feel the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Openings across all sectors declined to 10.3 million in October, down from 10.7 million the month before, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he is encouraged by key recent market reports that indicate the economy is...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Bullard: we've got a ways to go on rate hikes
Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further in order to gain control of inflation and bring back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday. "We've got a ways to go," Bullard said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Labor Market Shrugs off Recession Fears; Keeps Fed on Tightening Path
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month. Despite the strong job growth, some details...
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. ‘housing bubble’ formed during the pandemic and now ‘the housing market will go through the other side of that’
"So you really had a housing bubble, you had housing prices going up [at] very unsustainable levels and overheating," says Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Dollar falls after Federal Reserve shift in tone, stocks mixed
The dollar continued to retreat Thursday on shifting expectations for US monetary policy, while global stocks finished mixed after digesting data showing record low eurozone unemployment and a moderation in US inflation. - Record-low eurozone unemployment - Earlier, bourses in Paris and Frankfurt both advanced after the EU's Eurostat office estimated eurozone unemployment at a record low of 6.5 percent in October.
thedefiant.io
Markets Rally After Powell Hints At Smaller Interest Rate Hikes
Crypto markets rallied this week after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the next rate hike would be smaller than the mega-hikes of recent months. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.
