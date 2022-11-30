Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The American Employers Almanac 2023: 500 Company Profiles, Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Almanac of American Employers 2023: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers in America" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A complete report analyzing both America's top employers and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that...
Woonsocket Call
University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform
The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.
Woonsocket Call
Assist Group Calls for Greater Awareness of Preventable Workplace Hearing Loss
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 1 December, 2022 - Assist Group, a leading Australian medical service and health testing company, calls for greater awareness and more action to address occupational hearing loss in the workplace. In Australia, occupational hearing loss is one of the most widespread, yet preventable, workplace injuries. An estimated...
Woonsocket Call
Organ Recovery Systems’ LifePort® Liver Transporter Preserves First Livers for Transplant as Part of the PILOT™ Continued Access Study
When used to preserve donor livers from extended criteria donors, newly reported clinical trial outcomes show LifePort Liver Transporter improves graft and patient survival compared to static cold storage. Organ Recovery Systems (ORS) is celebrating the first liver transplants using the LifePort Liver Transporter (LLT) with Vasosol® at Rutgers Medical...
Woonsocket Call
Turkey-visa-online offers a fast and convenient online visa application process
Turkey visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering an online visa application service for Turkish citizens. The new service is designed to make applying for a visa to Turkey easier and more convenient, and will allow applicants to track the status of their application online.Turkey visa-online is committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we are confident that our new online visa application service will meet their needs.
Woonsocket Call
Newswire PR Launches SEO Software to Rank Websites at the Top
If you are interested in ranking at the top for keywords with high search volume, Newswire PR has developed a software to rank our clients websites instantly. Newswire PR, a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, is pleased to announce that they will be rolling out beta testing for a fully automated SEO software which allows clients to instantly rank websites at the top of Google search results.
Woonsocket Call
Medical Transportation Market Report 2022: Emergence of UAVs for Delivery of Medical Kits and Healthcare Essentials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Transportation Market Research Report by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Medical Transportation Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Marks New Step in Supporting Customer Quality Throughout Additive Journey
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (“EDN”) by EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology. The move enables Sigma to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (“APIs”). “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions,” said Sigma’s General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr. “EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”
Woonsocket Call
Nicola Mining Inc. And Osisko Development Corp Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it and Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for the processing of gold mill feed currently stock piled at Osisko's site, located in the Cariboo Mining District in east-central BC, east and southeast of the City of Quesnel. The gold mill feed originates from Osisko's wholly owned subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd[1].
Woonsocket Call
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
Whip Around developed the Whip Around Wallet to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press...
Woonsocket Call
BenevolentAI to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will participate in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US from 9-12 January 2023. Joanna Shields, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI is scheduled to present at 14:15 PST (22:15...
Woonsocket Call
Indiavisa-online has announced a new online visa application process for citizens of all countries.
The indiavisa-online website makes it easy for people to apply for a visa to India. The website is simple to use and provides all the information needed to apply for a visa. The website also offers a wide range of services to help people with their visa application. The Government...
Woonsocket Call
Qurient Announces Dosing of First Patient in Q901 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study for the Treatment of Patients with Solid Tumors
Qurient Co. Ltd. (KRX: 115180), a clinical-stage biotech company based in Korea, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study of Q901 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Q901 Phase 1/2 study (NCT05394103) is being conducted at six investigative sites...
Woonsocket Call
Canadavisa-online is proud to offer smooth and hassle-free Canada visa services
Canadavisa-online is excited to announce that they are now offering their clients the option to apply for their visas online!This new service makes it easier than ever for clients to apply for a Canadian visa, and provides them with peace of mind knowing that their application is being handled by experts.
Woonsocket Call
The Indian Government Has Just Announced A New Online System For Applying For Visas
The Indian government has recently announced a new online system for applying for visas. This new system will streamline the process and make it more convenient for applicants. applicants can now fill out their application form, upload required documents, and pay their visa fee all online. They will then receive a confirmation email with their appointment details.This new system is expected to make the visa application process much smoother and more efficient. If you are planning to travel to India, be sure to take advantage of this new convenience!
Woonsocket Call
Ciello Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Engineering” Award for Outstanding Network Security, Ensuring Zero Subscribers Were Impacted by an Attempted Attack
After an outside attack resulted in a lengthy network outage, Ciello partnered with Calix to reset and build the most secure network they could build—repelling thousands of daily attempts and leveraging the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to extend world-class security from the access network into subscribers’ homes.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Sleep Aid Global Market to 2028 - by Energy Source, Mode of Water Supply, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sleep aid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders.
Woonsocket Call
Pioneering EaaS (Exchange as a service), 3AExchange (3Aex.com) Offers its Strong Support We Broker Model
Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
