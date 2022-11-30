Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (“EDN”) by EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology. The move enables Sigma to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (“APIs”). “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions,” said Sigma’s General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr. “EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”

