Browns' Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say
As part of the conditions that enabled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be able to play Sunday, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
numberfire.com
49ers place Elijah Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve on Saturday
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was placed on the injured list. Mitchell will miss at least four games after he was placed on the injured reserve for the second time this season. Expect Tyrion Davis-Price to see more playing time in San Francisco's backfield. On 16 rushing...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He's now listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's safe to assume he'll remain out.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) questionable for Bengals' Week 13 matchup
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon's status remains in limbo after he remained in concussion protocol despite participating in limited practices. Expect Samaje Perine to see more touches against a Kansas City unit giving up 20.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mixon remains out.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
WATCH: Purdue's Jamari Brown Intercepts J.J. McCarthy in Big Ten Championship
Watch the replay of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown intercepting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the Big Ten football championship.
It's officially 'Prime Time' in Colorado: Buffaloes hire Deion Sanders as HC
Colorado athletic director Rick George, who made the announcement, said the program chose Sanders over a "number of highly qualified and impressive" candidates because none had his "pedigree, knowledge, and ability." "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview
Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers win ACC Championship, await bowl opponent
Clemson football schedule Clemson’s regular season is over after going 11-2, winning the ACC Championship by defeating the North Carolina
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) available Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will play Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McLaughlin has missed time recently due to a left calf strain. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the court.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, remains out for Rams in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite clearing concussion protocol, Stafford will miss his second straight game. In a matchup versus a Seattle team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, John Wolford will make his second start under center this season.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
NFL Week 13 television broadcast maps
Week 13 brings a lot of interesting storylines, especially with the two national broadcasts on CBS being the New York Jets versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside of that, the biggest story is without a doubt the return of Deshaun Watson to...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) active and starting in Saturday's contest versus Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez will be available for the later half of Milwaukee's back-to-back. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th in FanDuel points (60.5) allowed per game to centers, our models project Lopez to score 34.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
