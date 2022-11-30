The Kansas City Chiefs could possibly be without their starting left guard for a second consecutive week. Chiefs LG Joe Thuney missed the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week in full capacity from Wednesday through Friday, with no game status designation on the final injury report. Andy Reid even expressed confidence that he could return for Week 13.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO