What Titans are saying about A.J. Brown, Eagles ahead of Week 13 matchup
Sunday will mark a clash of the Titans, including a former Tennessee Titan — for the first time since the trade went down during the 2022 NFL draft, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will go up against the team that initially drafted him. The Ole Miss product had...
Titans Mike Vrabel calls Eagles the NFL's best team; Says Week 13 is about more than A.J. Brown
The Eagles and Titans are set for an important Sunday matchup at Lincoln Financial Field and Tennessee’s head coach has no interest in talking about A.J. Brown. Tennessee (7-4) plays Philadelphia (10-1) with Brown as the game’s biggest storyline. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles during the...
Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Eagles are set for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, and they’ll look to stay ahead of Minnesota in the race for home-field advantage. Philadelphia made a flurry of roster moves this week and one of the top young defensive tackles on the...
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
SkySports
NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
NFL Network: Bills even have better food fan base than Patriots
Well, if we’re basing things off Thursday, that answer is one in the same–But NFL Network picked wings anyway. Prior to the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable discussion previewing the game. Taking the focus off of football, food took centerstage for a moment.
NFL games today: Dolphins vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Bengals top NFL Week 13 schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Clayton News Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
NFL Week 13 picks: Eagles beat Titans; Vikings edge Jets; Cowboys, Chargers win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Clayton News Daily
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Rams Head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but will still remain inactive for this week’s game vs. the Seahawks. Instead, backup John Wolford, who missed the last two games with an injury, will start instead. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford’s return this...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday
Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
Chiefs LG Joe Thuney downgraded to questionable for Week 13 vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs could possibly be without their starting left guard for a second consecutive week. Chiefs LG Joe Thuney missed the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week in full capacity from Wednesday through Friday, with no game status designation on the final injury report. Andy Reid even expressed confidence that he could return for Week 13.
Ja’Marr Chase expected to play vs. Chiefs, Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has indicated to his head coach Zac Taylor that after a second full week of practice he is ready to make his return to game action. Chase, 22, has missed four games with a hairline hip fracture and he also hyperextended his right...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) available for Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) is available for Week 13's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinnon has been removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Bengals on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 4.4 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 passes against Cincinnati.
