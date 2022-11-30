ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
SkySports

NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
Clayton News Daily

Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Clayton News Daily

Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out

Rams Head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but will still remain inactive for this week’s game vs. the Seahawks. Instead, backup John Wolford, who missed the last two games with an injury, will start instead. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford’s return this...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney downgraded to questionable for Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs could possibly be without their starting left guard for a second consecutive week. Chiefs LG Joe Thuney missed the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week in full capacity from Wednesday through Friday, with no game status designation on the final injury report. Andy Reid even expressed confidence that he could return for Week 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) available for Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) is available for Week 13's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinnon has been removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Bengals on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 4.4 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 passes against Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO

