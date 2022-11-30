Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a special legislative session on Monday to unveil a proposal to penalize oil companies that make too much money.
Abigail Spanberger elected battleground leader of House Democrats
U.S. House Democrats in battleground districts have picked Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger for a new leadership position, her office confirmed.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Countering climate cost of cows
A Western ranching cooperative wants to use “climate friendly” cattle to turn an area roughly the size of Massachusetts into an enormous carbon sink, KGW8 Oregon reported. “We’re wanting to move beyond sustainability,” Dan Probert, marketing director of the Country Natural Beef ranching co-op, told the local NBC affiliate. The Country Natural Beef cooperative includes about…
The US's experimental 'lighting carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, top US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
Comments / 0