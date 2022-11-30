Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
Related
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Clayton News Daily
Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers
Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Game Notes From Clemson's 39-10 ACC Championship Win
No. 9 Clemson defeated No. 23 UNC 39-10 to win the ACC Championship on Saturday and rack up many accomplishments.
Yelm's Kyler Ronquillo makes play of a lifetime to heist a Class 3A title from Eastside Catholic
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Never underestimate the power of belief. Kyler Ronquillo is living proof. With an abundance of confidence and already a believer in himself on the football field, the Yelm senior made believers out of many Saturday. With the school’s first state title hanging in the balance, ...
Clayton News Daily
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Clayton News Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Clayton News Daily
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023
Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas. Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.
Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana
Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle's seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken
Comments / 0