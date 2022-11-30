ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers

Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023

Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas. Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.
