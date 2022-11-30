Read full article on original website
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/2/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee Saturday night in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Portis.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview
Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez's status is currently in limbo for rest purposes after he played 31 minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes if Lopez is ruled out. Lopez's current...
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) still out Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porter is still dealing with the left heel strain that has kept him sidelined the last few weeks. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action on Sunday. Expect continued starts for Bruce Brown.
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles Sunday evening
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis is dealing with low back tightness. However, it doesn't seem as though it'll keep him sidelined to close out the week, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
Austin Reaves coming off the bench for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reaves will move to the bench on Friday with Troy Brown Jr. starting. Our models expect Reaves to play 31.3 minutes against Milwaukee. Reaves' Friday projection includes 9.9 points, 4.0...
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Torrey Craig (groin) ruled out for Phoenix's Sunday matchup versus Spurs
Phoenix Suns small forward Torrey Craig (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Craig will sit out his second straight game with a groin injury. Dario Saric should play an increased role versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in FanDuel points (49.9) allowed per game to power forwards.
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
