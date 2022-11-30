Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Although EV startups such as NIO (NYSE: NIO) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) are grabbing attention, along with 800-pound gorilla Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), long-established automakers such as Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are quickly ramping up EV production and marketing. Ford said Thursday that it would invest...
Woonsocket Call
Global Polyisobutylene Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand from Transportation Industry Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polyisobutylene Market by Product (C-PIB, HR-PIB), Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, High), Application (Tires, Lube Additives, Fuel Additives), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, Food), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyisobutylene market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Global Battery Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring EnerSys, Saft, East Penn Manufacturing and Exide Technologies Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Battery Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The sudden outburst of the pandemic in 2020 further dampened the market. As a result of that, there was an enormous decline in the demand for batteries across industries. Overall, the battery market witnessed a significant decline of -6%+ in 2020. However, the industry began rebounding in the year 2021 with the recovering demand from the defense and telecom industries and the restart of aircraft deliveries.
Woonsocket Call
Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner for World’s Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Commercial Vehicles
Collaboration with KOHYGEN will help decarbonize transportation industry while expanding global hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen global technology company Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles. The project is an important step toward the two organizations’ goals of reducing emissions, driving investment in hydrogen and accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Sleep Aid Global Market to 2028 - by Energy Source, Mode of Water Supply, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sleep aid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders.
Woonsocket Call
European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Analysis Report 2022 with Supplier Profiles of AutoLiv, ZF Friedrichshafen, & Joyson Safety Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market. Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment...
Woonsocket Call
Medical Transportation Market Report 2022: Emergence of UAVs for Delivery of Medical Kits and Healthcare Essentials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Transportation Market Research Report by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Medical Transportation Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure...
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings 2022: Featuring Dropwise, Flux Polymers, Gush, Nobio & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to antimicrobial technologies including coatings, additives and natural antimicrobials. The issue also highlights developments related nanocoatings and nanoscale additives that can be used for various substrates and coatings to increase efficiency and performance.
Woonsocket Call
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
Woonsocket Call
The American Employers Almanac 2023: 500 Company Profiles, Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Almanac of American Employers 2023: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers in America" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A complete report analyzing both America's top employers and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that...
Woonsocket Call
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
Whip Around developed the Whip Around Wallet to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press...
Woonsocket Call
Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards
Melbourne, Australia – Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises. With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television...
Woonsocket Call
Nicola Mining Inc. And Osisko Development Corp Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it and Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for the processing of gold mill feed currently stock piled at Osisko's site, located in the Cariboo Mining District in east-central BC, east and southeast of the City of Quesnel. The gold mill feed originates from Osisko's wholly owned subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd[1].
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd.
AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nan Shan General) (Taiwan) remain unchanged in view of the negative impact from pandemic insurance claims on the company’s financials as of the end of September 2022, based on AM Best’s expectation of the company’s business and capital plans over the short to intermediate term.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Marks New Step in Supporting Customer Quality Throughout Additive Journey
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (“EDN”) by EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology. The move enables Sigma to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (“APIs”). “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions,” said Sigma’s General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr. “EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”
Woonsocket Call
Air & Missile Defense Radar Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air & Missile Defense Radar Market Research Report by Range, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Air & Missile Defense Radar Market size was estimated at USD 10.09 billion in 2021, USD 10.91 billion...
Woonsocket Call
Litecoin Printed Apparel | Clothing Merchandise For Crypto Enthusiasts Launched
The Crypto Merchant has launched a new clothing and merchandise line, allowing customers to show support for their favorite crypto projects. Daytona Beach,United States - December 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — This new product line includes t-shirts with a broad range of designs in small, medium, and large sizes, alongside tote...
Woonsocket Call
Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
China-based electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) powered more than 19% higher Wednesday. Shares were trading at $12.51 with an hour left in the session. NIO, along with other Chinese EV manufacturers, rose in tandem with XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), which reported a third-quarter loss of $0.36, meeting views. Revenue $959.2 million came in below analysts’ expectations.
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma to present adenosine franchise, IPH5201 and IPH5301 at ESMO IO 2022
Phase 1 data for IPH5201, a CD39-blocking monoclonal antibody, as monotherapy or in combination with durvalumab, in advanced solid tumors to be presented by partner AstraZeneca. Preclinical data supporting rationale for the Phase 2 development of IPH5201 in non-small cell lung cancer will be presented. Trial in Progress poster for...
Woonsocket Call
Motorcycle Mechanic Melbourne Emerges As Number 1 Motorcycle Mechanics In Melbourne
The newly launched motorcycle repair and servicing shop is already considered one of the best motor mechanics in Melbourne, Australia. Finding a reliable motorcycle mechanic in Melbourne is like finding a needle in a needle of a haystack. It is hard to come by. One of the primary reasons for this is that local customers often need help locating the best motorcycle shops around them despite investing a plethora of their time in online searches and going through local directories.
Comments / 0