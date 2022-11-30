Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Joe Mixon Still Hasn't Cleared Concussion Protocol, Samaje Perine Could Start Against Chiefs
Cincinnati hosts Kansas City on Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Broncos activate Mike Boone (ankle) to active roster, eligible to play in Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boone is expected to return after he was forced to miss four games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Baltimore team allowing 17.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Boone to play a part-time role on passing downs.
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
Joe Mixon (concussion) questionable for Bengals' Week 13 matchup
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon's status remains in limbo after he remained in concussion protocol despite participating in limited practices. Expect Samaje Perine to see more touches against a Kansas City unit giving up 20.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mixon remains out.
Jeff Green (knee) questionable Sunday afternoon for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He's been listed questionable for Sunday's contest, keep a close eye on his status over the next 20 hours. Our models project...
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton was listed questionable Friday due to a sore left groin before ultimately playing. Now, he has once again been tagged questionable to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over hte next 24 hours.
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview
Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out again Saturday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Originally listed doubtful coming into the day, this comes as no real surprise. He'll stay out at least one more game, with his next chance to suit up coming Sunday against Indiana.
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He's now listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's safe to assume he'll remain out.
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
