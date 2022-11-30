ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
lastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry

Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent heading into this weekend, but that won't stop him from suiting up against the Bears. During this Wednesday's media session, Rodgers was asked if visiting Soldier Field gives him extra motivation to come back from an injury. Last Sunday, he left the field early with a rib injury.
The Spun

2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday

Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
NBC Sports

Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...

