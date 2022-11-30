Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry
Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent heading into this weekend, but that won't stop him from suiting up against the Bears. During this Wednesday's media session, Rodgers was asked if visiting Soldier Field gives him extra motivation to come back from an injury. Last Sunday, he left the field early with a rib injury.
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Packers running back AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle announce they're expecting their first child
Packers' popular third-year running back AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle announced Wednesday that they are expecting the birth of their first child.
2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday
Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’
Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
