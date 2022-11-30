Cleveland moving to provide paid leave for city workers who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

Read full article on original website
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Corrections union seeking fitness for duty exam for sheriff, following medical issue during jail tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Last week, while touring the jail with the incoming county executive and his team, Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett reportedly lost consciousness and fell to the floor, prompting questions about his ability to head the department. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association on Thursday called for...
Survey says: Residents rate Richmond Heights police highly
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The results of a residents survey about the work of the Richmond Heights Police Department are in, and Police Chief Thomas Wetzel said he is “very satisfied” with the results. This third annual survey was completed by 60 residents, 45 of whom did so...
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
Neighbor picks fight over alleged $5 -- or maybe $10 -- debt in Berea apartment
BEREA, Ohio -- A man, 42, called police at about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 and said that he and his neighbor in the Quarrytown apartments, 55 W. Bagley Road, had just fought each other. The neighbor, 65, had visited the man and told him that he owed him $5. The...
Man charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol is University Hospitals police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man charged this week in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a University Hospitals police officer. Saul Llamas, 29, worked as an officer for the department since October 2018, according to a hospital spokesman. Federal prosecutors charged Llamas with four...
Beachwood Councilman Burkons files claim against city for release of anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Councilman Mike Burkons has filed a claim against Beachwood in Ohio Court of Claims because the city denied his public records request seeking anonymous emails that were critical of police department leadership. The emails led City Council, on Nov. 21, to pass legislation to hire the...
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
Teen convicted in slaying of Na’Kia Crawford sentenced to life in prison
AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man convicted of the 2020 shooting and killing of Na’Kia Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Adarus Black, 19, of Akron, will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his sentence, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a news release. Walsh said the sentence from Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin was the only one allowed under state law.
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Stop to aid disabled car warrants driver’s arrest: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Nov. 21, an officer assisted a driver with his disabled vehicle and learned that the Toledo man was wanted on a warrant issued in that city for felony domestic violence. Police arrested the man on the warrant, impounded his car and took him to the Cuyahoga County...
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
Low Republican turnout to blame for County Council member Nan Baker’s Nov. 8 loss
I was saddened to read that Republican Cuyahoga County Council member Nan Baker lost her bid for re-election (“Defeated councilwoman blames colleague for ‘awful’ attack ad,” Nov. 11). She was a competent and hard-working member and was there for her constituents, while also looking out for the taxpayers’ money. Her opponent was a no-show, including not participating in The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com endorsement process, and yet he won. Go figure.
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
