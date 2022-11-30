ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland moving to provide paid leave for city workers who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

By Courtney Astolfi, cleveland.com
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Teen convicted in slaying of Na’Kia Crawford sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man convicted of the 2020 shooting and killing of Na’Kia Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Adarus Black, 19, of Akron, will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his sentence, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a news release. Walsh said the sentence from Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin was the only one allowed under state law.
AKRON, OH
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
WESTLAKE, OH
Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Low Republican turnout to blame for County Council member Nan Baker’s Nov. 8 loss

I was saddened to read that Republican Cuyahoga County Council member Nan Baker lost her bid for re-election (“Defeated councilwoman blames colleague for ‘awful’ attack ad,” Nov. 11). She was a competent and hard-working member and was there for her constituents, while also looking out for the taxpayers’ money. Her opponent was a no-show, including not participating in The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com endorsement process, and yet he won. Go figure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
