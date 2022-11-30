ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

Luxurious waterfront estate on the auction block in NC is a ‘modern marvel.’ See why

By TJ Macias
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A waterfront treasure in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, is about ready to head to the auction without reserve in December.

The unique 8,622-square-foot estate — which is listed for $13.9 million and considered one of the most expensive coastal residences in the state, according to Mansion Global — is “ inspired by tropical modernism designs by Hawaiian Modern Architect, Vladimir Ossipoff with a timeless mid-century flair,” a news release says.

Per the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate, which is considered a “modern marvel of engineering as timeless as the vistas surrounding it,” has a plethora of fine interior and exterior features including:

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows

  • Concrete floors

  • Ipe ceilings

  • Aquatics center

  • “Sweeping ocean views”

  • Private marina

  • Boathouse

  • 50-foot floating dock with boat lift

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Rooftop terrace

  • Sauna

  • Theater

  • Elevator

“No detail or expense has been spared in the build of this property,” listing agent Sam Crittenden said in the release. “From the Geothermal Mechanical System, Crestron Home Automation, and Photovoltaic System to the sheer quality of materials and craftsmanship, this home was built to last for generations to come.”

The spectacular home was designed by its owner, Christopher Parker, who teamed up with North Carolina architect Michael Ross Kersting, Mansion Global reported.

“Just as the world’s finest art, automobiles, and antiques are sold at auction, so, too, is luxury real estate,” listing agent Nick Phillips said in the release.

“Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the sale of 1 Auditorium Circle sets the stage for an extraordinary opportunity to maximize property value and to ultimately find the home’s next owner.”

Bidding opens up Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 14 at Sotheby’s New York and on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com .

Wrightsville Beach is about 100 miles southeast of Fayetteville.

