'Big Hat' Brian Robinson Jr.: Next Gen Commanders - Grading the Rookie RB

By David Harrison
 3 days ago

A look at NFL Next Gen Stats and how the Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson succeeds when getting beyond the surface of data analysis.

ASHBURN, Va. -- We all know the Washington Commanders did well against the Atlanta Falcons.

The win alone will tell you that.

And rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. had his first 100-yard rushing game while also bringing in his first career receiving touchdown. So it's easy to see why Robinson is getting so much love in the media, from his coaches and teammates, and especially from the fan base.

His hat game isn't hurting his popularity, either.

But how well did Robinson play beyond expectations? That's where NFL Next Gen Stats come in.

"Brian Robinson had a big game for the Commanders in Week 12, taking 18 carries for 105 yards and +34 RYOE (5th most)," according to Zebra Technologies . "A league leading 72.2% of his carries were over expected, nearly 10% ahead of the 2nd best rusher on the week (Miles Sanders, 66.7%)."

With Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders trailing the Washington rookie by nearly 10 percent, it's not the first time we've seen the burgundy and gold surpass their NFC East brethren, and the team is hoping it won't be the last time this season.

Of course, to do that, they'll both have to make the postseason, a task the Eagles are seemingly achieving with relative ease.

Meanwhile, the Commanders may have stumbled out of the blocks, but they've certainly found their footing.

And they've done so on the ground behind the primary efforts of Robinson, fellow running back Antonio Gibson, and improved play from the offensive line.

