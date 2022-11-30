‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

NewsNation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV , “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.”

Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “ socially awkward ” behavior led people to point the finger at him.

“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way I talk … my natural person, just a little bit socially awkward so I might smile at points that I shouldn’t, I might make weird hand movements when I shouldn’t,” he said.

Individuals on social media had accused him of refusing to provide a DNA sample to police. Reagan said he reached out to prosecutors after hearing the false rumor.

“ Officers came by my house today (Tuesday). They talked with me, they interviewed me. They didn’t bring anything to collect DNA today,” Reagan said.

“They said, ‘If we need you, will you come down to the station?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’” he said. Reagan claimed he didn’t know any of the victims.

The neighbor said the harassment has caused him to fear for his safety. Reagan said he now travels with a gun to protect him.

“Just having it on me gives me that extra sense of security, especially now where cyber sleuths may or may not come,” he said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, and their friend Xana Kernodle , 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin , 20, were all stabbed to death inside the home at around 3 AM. Officials believe the person responsible used a KA-BAR-style combat knife. Two other roommates were home at the time but were not harmed.

At the moment, police have no suspects and have begged the community for help in finding the murderer .