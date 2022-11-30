ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV , “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIRYN_0jSgsiSg00
MEGA

Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “ socially awkward ” behavior led people to point the finger at him.

“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way I talk … my natural person, just a little bit socially awkward so I might smile at points that I shouldn’t, I might make weird hand movements when I shouldn’t,” he said.

Individuals on social media had accused him of refusing to provide a DNA sample to police. Reagan said he reached out to prosecutors after hearing the false rumor.

Officers came by my house today (Tuesday). They talked with me, they interviewed me. They didn’t bring anything to collect DNA today,” Reagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1Sxm_0jSgsiSg00
MEGA

“They said, ‘If we need you, will you come down to the station?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’” he said. Reagan claimed he didn’t know any of the victims.

The neighbor said the harassment has caused him to fear for his safety. Reagan said he now travels with a gun to protect him.

“Just having it on me gives me that extra sense of security, especially now where cyber sleuths may or may not come,” he said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, and their friend Xana Kernodle , 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin , 20, were all stabbed to death inside the home at around 3 AM. Officials believe the person responsible used a KA-BAR-style combat knife. Two other roommates were home at the time but were not harmed.

At the moment, police have no suspects and have begged the community for help in finding the murderer .

Comments / 15

Virgil Collins
2d ago

what I don't understand is there were the two unharmed, isn't strange that they didn't hear or see anything at all , you would think they had to here something or see, How did they know to hide while all of sick, horrible thing was taking place.

Reply(5)
10
Barbara Williams
2d ago

People are disgusting Let the police do their job and shut up

Reply(3)
21
 

pullmanradio.com

Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case

Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Idaho University Murders: Metal Detectors & Security Added At Vigil As Thousands Gather To Remember Victims

Thousands gathered for the vigil of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their sleep more than two weeks ago, and the dean added extra security measures to ensure everyone's safety as no suspect (or suspects) have been identified in the slaughter, RadarOnline.com has learned. Best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, as well as Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed with a Rambo-style knife on the second and third stories of an off-campus home in the early hours of November 13 while roommates Bethany Funke and...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose

A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
TEKOA, WA
