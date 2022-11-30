Elf on the shelf, I kinda hate you. You were not invited into my home, but you’ve tried to bust your way in like an uninvited party guest. Frankly, I don’t appreciate it. Long before I had kids I thought you were a really dumb idea. I thought those who invited you into their homes brought on more work for themselves. Don’t these people have enough on their plates? At best, you were a way for parents to have fun, but maybe they needed to get a life apart from their kids? I vowed I would never get one you for my someday kids, and now I have kids, and the unthinkable happened.

