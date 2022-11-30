ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Greene Square

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination. The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination. Mount Vernon's Magical Night event returns in-person this holiday season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe

2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Cedar Falls couple says Cooper would have loved playground

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Green was the color of choice last week when the Southdale Elementary School faithful gathered to unveil a new landmark with special meaning. Becky and Eric Lins celebrated the opening of a new green playground in honor of their 7-year-old son, Cooper, who died in February from a blood infection. They called the Southdale second-grader their “St. Patty’s Day baby” after he was born March 17, 2014. Green was his favorite color, too.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
livability.com

General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves

Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu

A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential

CEDAR FALLS — The historic Mandalay Mansion has been of interest to the public at least since 1977, when a fire broke out inside the building. The next year, Al Brase and his wife purchased the property at Mandalay and Park drives, where it’s perched on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Cedar River. He believed then – and still does – in the potential of the building there to be a “viable” structure.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
TIFFIN, IA
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows

State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Barber Shop Robbery Investigation

Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT

The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost. The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at […] The post City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
