Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
cbs2iowa.com
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to be Played in Cedar Rapids Town Center Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS – Downtown Cedar Rapids brings a cozy start to the holiday season with a movie night in Town Center Plaza located at 3rd Ave & 3rd Street SE. Beginning at 6pm on Saturday, December 3rd, the holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be projected onto the Armstrong Center Building.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Greene Square
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination. The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination. Mount Vernon's Magical Night event returns in-person this holiday season.
Eastern Iowa Woman Has A Stranger To Thank For Saving Her Dog’s Life
Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, which is amazing because you'll never know when you're going to need one. This Cedar Rapids woman has a new hero she wants to thank and that person is a complete stranger. Is it just me or is there something about someone saving an animal that hits the feels just a bit differently?
Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe
2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
KIMT
Cedar Falls couple says Cooper would have loved playground
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Green was the color of choice last week when the Southdale Elementary School faithful gathered to unveil a new landmark with special meaning. Becky and Eric Lins celebrated the opening of a new green playground in honor of their 7-year-old son, Cooper, who died in February from a blood infection. They called the Southdale second-grader their “St. Patty’s Day baby” after he was born March 17, 2014. Green was his favorite color, too.
livability.com
General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves
Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids hosts "Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure"
The City of Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department’s Noelridge Greenhouse staff and the Friends of Noelridge volunteers hosted “Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure" on Thursday. Visitors enjoyed the warmth of the greenhouse while appreciating its permanent collection of tropical plants over some hot...
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
Sioux City Journal
Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential
CEDAR FALLS — The historic Mandalay Mansion has been of interest to the public at least since 1977, when a fire broke out inside the building. The next year, Al Brase and his wife purchased the property at Mandalay and Park drives, where it’s perched on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Cedar River. He believed then – and still does – in the potential of the building there to be a “viable” structure.
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows
State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Barber Shop Robbery Investigation
Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT
The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost. The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at […] The post City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
