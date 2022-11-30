MARRIED 'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 6-Month Affair Exposed, Caught Holding Hands After Romantic Getaway

Mega

From co-stars to lovers? Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be in a full-blown romance, despite both being married, and their alleged 6-month affair has been caught on camera.

Insiders claim Robach and Holmes split from their significant others in August, two months after the alleged affair began. However, RadarOnline.com has checked, and it appears neither Amy nor T.J. have filed for divorce in New York yet — and they really seem to be enjoying each other's company off the screen.

Not only were they spotted on a secluded getaway for two weeks before Thanksgiving, but also before the holiday, Amy and T.J. were together, flirting in a New York City bar.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail , the GMA stars were caught alone in each other's apartments, in a secluded cottage in Upstate New York, all over each other at the bar, and holding hands in the back of an Uber.

Amy and T.J. have been married to other people since 2010. She is the wife of Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue , while his significant other is attorney Marilee Fiebig .

Despite being officially off the market, the GMA co-stars weren't shy about packing on the PDA.

According to the outlet, their love affair has been going on for 6 months, with insiders claiming their romance started in London when they were covering Queen Elizabeth 's Diamond Jubilee for ABC.

Amy and T.J. were photographed arriving at a private cabin together on November 13, bringing plenty of food and alcohol to keep them holed up all weekend long.

In the pictures, T.J. was caught giving his co-host-turned-seemingly lover a playful tap on the butt as she bent over to get something out of the trunk.

Three days before their weekend getaway, the two were seen grabbing beers at a local pub and couldn't keep their paws off each other.

Despite not caring who saw them inside the bar, the photos seen by RadarOnline.com revealed they attempted to keep their distance, opting to stand 20 feet apart before getting in the same Uber.

Daily Mail reported their car took them toward T.J.'s lower Manhattan apartment.

Interestingly enough, Amy and T.J. were also photographed leaving NYU Langone Medical Center together after work. After exiting the facility, the duo headed to her place.

Up until now, Amy and T.J.'s relationship seemed to be platonic. They have even hung out with each other's partners on several occasions.

"Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses," the source explained.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.