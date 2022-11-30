Read full article on original website
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after 2nd stroke
The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed more than two months in 2014 after a stroke, which doctors determined was caused by a small hole in the wall of his heart. Kris Letang plays hockey with a grace and inexhaustible fluidity seemingly impervious to the rigors of spending nearly half his life in the NHL.
Former first-round pick Keiffer Bellows placed on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers took a chance when claiming Kieffer Bellows off waivers earlier this season but it didn’t pay off. After 11 scoreless games with the team, Bellows is back on waivers today, available for claim by the rest of the league. The team has activated Travis Konecny in his place.
Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback
The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Al Michaels sounded miserable the whole time during Bills-Patriots
Al Michaels sounded miserable while calling the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, continuing a streak of lousy Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
A Fateful Mother-Son Road Trip May Have Saved Kris Letang's Life in 2014
Veteran NHL defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday and will be out indefinitely. The stroke was the second stroke suffered by the 35-year-old Montreal native, who also suffered a similar incident in 2014. In fact, Letang's first stroke might have ended his career if the Penguins hadn't scheduled a special road trip.
NBC Sports
Various injury updates and roster news for Flyers heading into December
VOORHEES, N.J. — After finally bringing a close to their losing streak at 10 games, the Flyers are hopeful for some reinforcements and a push in the other direction. The Flyers continue a five-game homestand Thursday night when they host the Lightning (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). They opened the home swing Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the Islanders to halt an 0-7-3 skid. They saw the return of Scott Laughton, but were missing five other forwards and top-pair defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers send forward Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned Kieffer Bellows to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Forward was claimed off waivers by the club on October 27th. Bellows, a forward, played in 11 games with the Flyers prior to being sent down. Overall he has 68 games of NHL experience, mainly with his former club the New York Islanders. During that span of games, he has recorded 25 points, 11 goals and 14 assists.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
TMZ.com
Lightning Strike Victims Org. Blasts Drew Brees For 'Disgusting' Commercial
Drew Brees' recent commercial has left lightning strike victims enraged ... with a major organization ripping the NFL superstar's "inappropriate" and "disgusting" stunt. The New Orleans legend went viral on Friday after he faked getting struck by lightning as part of a promotion with PointsBet USA ... duping some people into believing he was actually injured -- if not worse.
lastwordonsports.com
Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Injury News
The Columbus Blue Jackets injury news continues to be grim. Today, the club released more details on long-term injuries to winger Jakub Voracek and defencemen Zach Werenski and Jake Bean. Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries Remain an Issue. Bad News on Voracek. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen updated the status of...
