Montgomery, AL

wtvy.com

Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say at about 6:33AM today, they were called to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s believed that his injuries are not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase

Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County

A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in Montgomery arson case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police open death investigation

Montgomery police have opened up a death investigation after a Montgomery man has died. 47-year-old Nakel Johnson was found dead in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine, Alabama. Lapine is an unincorporated area of both Montgomery and Crenshaw counties. Investigators say over the course of the investigation,...
LAPINE, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery

UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night. According to police, a Ford Mustang struck the man in the area of Troy Highway near Park Towne Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Christopher...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
MONTGOMERY, AL

