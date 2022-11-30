Read full article on original website
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
How To Stay Incredibly Organized While Traveling With Kids This Holiday
Traveling with kids can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a lot of work. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to let the little things slip through the cracks and end up with a big mess on your hands. But don’t worry, I’m here to help. In this blog post, I’ll give you some tips on how to stay organized (and sane) while traveling with kids.
Load the Kids in the Car and Head Out to see EVM’s Top 5 Neighborhood Christmas Lights
Driving looking at neighborhood Christmas lights has a charm that can’t be replaced by mega ticketed light extravaganzas. The simplicity of loading up the car, maybe a little past the normal bedtime, and searching for lights through a neighborhood is a sweet memory many of us cherish and aim to pass along to our children.
Holiday Books and Our Family Tradition
Years ago, when my first daughter was born, I was so focused on creating holiday traditions that she would love and would create the holiday magic my parents had made for me growing up. It may be because I am a teacher, but my favorite holiday tradition revolves around books, and it is something that my girls so look forward to every year when December rolls around.
Easy Teacher Gifts: Christmas Edition
Looking for a unique (and something they’ll actually use) teacher gift this holiday season? Look no further for tips and ideas from a current teacher!. First and foremost … Gifts aren’t expected. Listen to that again … Gifts aren’t expected. They are simply appreciated. If it’s not in your budget, don’t stress over it!
Holiday Movies: What to Watch + Where to Watch + Printable BINGO
It’s holiday movie season! If you love holiday movies, check out this list of where to find all of your favorites, from Christmas classics to cheesy Hallmark movies — and then play along with a little holiday movie Bingo fun (two printable cards!)!. What and Where to Watch...
An Introvert’s Tips to Surviving Holiday Parties
Tis the season for festivities, social gatherings, and holiday parties. This is an introvert’s guide to the holidays (by a fellow introvert). Just say NO. Don’t pretend you want to go the neighborhood holiday party if it sounds exahusting. If you’d rather stay home in your jam jams, watching Hallmark movies and drink eggnog, please do that. So just polielty decline the invitation, rather than force yourself to slog through an event. An easy way to make the holidays less stressful is by doing what YOU want, not trying to meet some ideal of what you should do for the holidays.
Tips for Reading Chapter Books to Young Kids
I have always loved to read. While I hope my kids develop and explore their own interests and hobbies I have my fingers crossed that they will become little bookworms too. My daughter turned 4 this past summer and I have been impatiently waiting to start reading chapter books to her. I just couldn’t wait to share some of my favorites from my childhood! Short picture books and board books are great but for an avid reader like myself I just was so eager to share “real” books with her. After a failed attempt earlier in the year we were finally able to recently finish our first chapter book together.
How to Stay Sane During the Holiday Season
It’s October and the cusp of the holiday season. The decorative pumpkins have been sitting on your bookshelf for weeks. The wooden “thankful and grateful” plaque leans against the wall. You even changed your outdoor welcome mat to the one that reads, “Hello, Pumpkin.”. Everything looks...
Quiz: Which Holiday Mocktail is for You?
It’s that time of year again for parties, family gatherings and enjoying special treats. Start a new holiday tradition this year by including one of these festive mocktails at your next soirée. Take this fun quiz to see which beverage best suits you or try them all, and you be the judge! Happy Holidays and Happy Sipping!
Taking It Easy This Holiday Season: A Break From The Hoopla
Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
Christmas and Chanukah and Family Expectations, Oy Vey!
1This post originally ran in December, 2019. I am one half of an interfaith couple. Around this time of year, I like to say that my husband is Chanukah and I am Christmas, and my children get to celebrate it all. Consequently, as their parents, we have a lot on our plates. We need presents for Christmas and for the eight crazy nights of Chanukah. We are Santa and Chanukah Harry. We have family expectations and traditions from both sides. I feel a responsibility to at least attempt to bring equal weight to both Chanukah and the festive juggernaut that is Christmas.
Perfect Gifts for Baby’s First Christmas
The holiday season brings many of our beloved family festivities, sparkling lights, comforting treats, and the best genre of music. However, there’s something a little less magical that often crops up this time of year too. It’s the stress that can come along with finding the “perfect gifts.” Compound that with the pressure of giving a baby the most magnificent first Christmas experience ever, and you might be inclined to hide in the chimney until after Christmas. Though, I do not recommend this approach, due to its risks to your safety and general wellbeing.
Lubbock Moms Advent Calendar
Sponsored post brought to you by our partners at South Plains Mall, but thoughts and opinions are our own. Lubbock Moms is proud to present our 4th annual Holiday Advent Calendar! This list has been specifically curated for our Lubbock Moms followers and their families. We always loved (and still...
How to Manage Picky Eating During the Holidays
When I think of the holiday seasons coming up, I think of the best part of celebrating with friends and family. THE FOOD!. I think of buttery mashed potatoes, my mom’s spicy, cajun turkey and creamy egg nog. But what if your kids are picky eaters? That can cause so much stress at family functions.
OC Moms Guide – December 2022
‘Tis the season…to get in the holiday spirit! Whatever you choose to celebrate this month, there are SO many fantastic, family-friendly, and (in some cases) totally free Orange County events December has to offer. It was seriously very challenging deciding which ones to include in this post. Because we try to keep it to about a dozen of the most interesting happenings each month, I had to make some hard cuts….
The 12 Gifts of Christmas {Mom Edition}
On the first day of Christmas, my children gave to me… hot chocolate dumped underneath the Christmas tree. On the second day of Christmas, my children gave to me… two tired elves on the shelf and hot chocolate dumped underneath the Christmas tree. On the third day of...
Trendy Tree Lighting Spots In Broward
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies are held each year in and around Broward. Sometimes they may be sponsored by municipalities, business districts, or malls, and the events are usually held in the evenings right after Thanksgiving. Many Tree Lighting events may include entertainment, Santa Claus, and Christmas Carol sing-a-longs. They can also be part of larger events such as fairs, festivals, and parades.
Our Family’s Pensacola Christmas Bucket List
As a local (born and raised in Pensacola), I’ve seen this place go through many a change when it comes to holiday offerings. My husband and I sat down and decided to do something daily in the twenty days leading up to Christmas. These activities range from checking out lights to doing something for someone else. There are some old staples as well as some newer traditions that our little family has created. So I invite you to check out our Christmas Bucket List with twenty days of fun!
Kids’ Cell Phone Agreement
Rite of Passage – any important act or event that serves to mark a passage from one stage of life to another. Transitioning to a Big Kid Bed – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Kindergarten – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Middle School...
