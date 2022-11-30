Tis the season for festivities, social gatherings, and holiday parties. This is an introvert’s guide to the holidays (by a fellow introvert). Just say NO. Don’t pretend you want to go the neighborhood holiday party if it sounds exahusting. If you’d rather stay home in your jam jams, watching Hallmark movies and drink eggnog, please do that. So just polielty decline the invitation, rather than force yourself to slog through an event. An easy way to make the holidays less stressful is by doing what YOU want, not trying to meet some ideal of what you should do for the holidays.

