Downtown Needles, CA: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held afternoon on Saturday during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.

GOLDEN VALLEY – More than 100 blowups, 100,000 lights and a bunch of other cool-looking holiday items are currently on display at 2225 S. Dome Road in Golden Valley. People who would like to visit the display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (mile marker 17) from Highway 68 and driving about 4 ? miles. Turn right on Tapeats Road (if you arrive at Shinarump Road, you’ve gone a half-mile too far). Head west for about one-half mile and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome roads. According to Chris Marie-Meriwether and her husband Butch, the display will be up and running each night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 2. Those who visit the Christmas display are invited to donate a bag of dog or cat food for the domestic animal no-kill shelter and sanctuary For The Luv of Paws, and/or donate a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 for the local Toys for Tots program for local needy children. According to those who have seen their previous displays say the trip is well worth it.

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO