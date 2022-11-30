Downtown Needles, CA: Get ready for the 12th Annual Route 66 Pee Wee Derby being held afternoon on Saturday during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza offering today a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.
Source: Route 66 Pizza (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Route 66 Pizza is offering a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 being held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Come inside for a big slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza with a drink...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Come to the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 being held today.
Source: Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, the Needles Community Partners and the City of Needles (Information) Downtown Needles, California: The Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, the Needles Community Partners and the City of Needles will be having their Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Palo Verde College Needles Center presents Festival of Trees on Route 66 being held on Saturday.
Source: Palo Verde College Needles Center (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Palo Verde College Needles Center presents Festival of Trees on Route 66 being held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 inside their campus building located at 725 West Broadway near E Street. Check out all of the decorated and lighted trees,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Area businesses contribute to 11th Annual Ham Drive￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Resort welcomes chamber members and guests to the December After-Hours mixer on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Martini Bay at 1477 Queens Bay. Join in as they celebrate the holiday season, business connections, friends, and the end of another year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fork in the Road makes donations for Boot Out Cancer￼
What is Boot Out Cancer? Fork in the Road’s annual fundraiser in the month of October to raise funds towards helping the local community with needs related to breast cancer. Which Restaurants are a part of this fundraiser? The Airport Café, Hualapai Mountain Resort, Mattina’s and The Dambar Steakhouse.
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department announces registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department has announced registration is open to local families for the Christmas for Kids Program 2022. If you’re a resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and would like to register your child for this year’s Christmas for Kids...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meriwether Christmas display open to all
GOLDEN VALLEY – More than 100 blowups, 100,000 lights and a bunch of other cool-looking holiday items are currently on display at 2225 S. Dome Road in Golden Valley. People who would like to visit the display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (mile marker 17) from Highway 68 and driving about 4 ? miles. Turn right on Tapeats Road (if you arrive at Shinarump Road, you’ve gone a half-mile too far). Head west for about one-half mile and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome roads. According to Chris Marie-Meriwether and her husband Butch, the display will be up and running each night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 2. Those who visit the Christmas display are invited to donate a bag of dog or cat food for the domestic animal no-kill shelter and sanctuary For The Luv of Paws, and/or donate a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 for the local Toys for Tots program for local needy children. According to those who have seen their previous displays say the trip is well worth it.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas Gift Shop is open￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave Museum of History and Arts is once again having its annual Gift Shop Christmas Sale. There are many unique and unusual gifts to choose from including jewelry, jellies, hats, many one-of-a-kind books, children’s books and puzzles, and many more items. The sale will run...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bullhead City (AZ)’s New $5.5M Fire Station 2 Nears Completion
Within the next few weeks, some Bullhead City Fire Department employees will have a new workspace, a place that will be their home away from home, MohaveDailyNews.com reported. Construction is nearing completion at Bullhead City Fire Station 2 with the fire department hoping to move in mid-December, the report said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Celebration of Life for Samuel Jacob Bravo￼
KINGMAN – Four generations of the Bravo family gathered at the American Legion Post 14 Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Samuel Jacob Bravo who passed away at the age of 21 one year ago on Nov. 27, 2021. More than 100 family members were in attendance to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Masonic Lodge provides Thanksgiving for detention officers
Worshipful Brother Mike Bolton of Kingman Masonic Lodge had the idea of providing Thanksgiving meals for the Detention Officers at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center Jail. The Detention Officers were very thankful for the Kingman Masonic Lodge’s remembering these forgotten yet important law enforcement officers. Pictured are Bud...
Arizona man accused of breaking into home before setting it on fire next day, sheriff’s office says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on charges of arson and burglary after a suspect burglarized a home and set it on fire in Yucca, Arizona, the office announced Wednesday. Keith Wilson, 37, is accused of breaking into a residence and starting a fire while the homeowner was away. […]
Mohave Daily News
Department gathers limited input in BHC visit
BULLHEAD CITY — Despite a sparse turnout, representatives from the Mohave County Economic Development & Tourism Department came away with input to add to their accumulation from their "Let's Talk" tour of county communities. Only four people showed up for Thursday morning's visit to Bullhead City, held in the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman escapes kidnapping￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City police say a woman escaped a brazen abduction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29. Officers responded to a report that a man had kidnapped a woman at 3:50 p.m. from an unidentified local “establishment.”. “The male led the female out to...
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor-Elect Hobbs Ultimatum to County Board: Certify Her Election or Face Felony Rap
The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the governor-elect, threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with legal action and criminal referral unless they certified the 2022 vote in their county. Mohave County waited until November 28, the deadline for Arizona counties to certify, to vote on...
arizonasuntimes.com
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
Comments / 0