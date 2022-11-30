Read full article on original website
Torrey
3d ago
You mean get all the scraps. Kings county is almost like Fresno. We had two drive by shootings . You all need to work at it too stop these crimes. It's getting scary.
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
thesungazette.com
Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement
EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
DOJ: Fresno resident pleads guilty to over $300K in pandemic relief fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old Fresno woman pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent employment insurance claims in several states and applications for small business relief loans (SBA) by using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Justice (DOJ) Officials announced on Friday. Court documents show that between June 2020 to November 2020 Cecilia Aquino […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville man convicted for killing wife
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead, and another has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno. Fresno CHP received a call around 11:10 p.m. of a caller reporting a “blacked out” Mitsubishi Galant blocking the center lane of Northbound Highway 99, just north of Clovis Avenue.
thesungazette.com
Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison
VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
GV Wire
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
KMPH.com
Gunshot hits man in the arm at apartment complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
GV Wire
Fresno Mom Convicted of Heroin Trafficking Heads to Federal Lockup
Someone should nominate Eva Dolores Romero for Worst Mom of the Year. The 55-year-old Fresno resident received a sentence this month of 50 months in federal prison following her drug trafficking conviction. According to court documents, Romero conspired with her son and others to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin into Fresno...
fresnoalliance.com
Remembering Unhoused People Who Died on the Streets
In the mid-1980s—at the start of the country’s current wave of homelessness—advocates in Philadelphia and New York City set aside one day a year to remember the people who died homeless there. They chose Dec. 21. Their grassroots organizing efforts have received national recognition since 1990. Why...
GV Wire
Brother Vows to Keep Fighting for Justice for Late Fresno State Professor
Fresno State Professor A. Sameh El Kharbawy, a prolific scholar who lectured throughout the world, was 53 years old when he died of a heart attack in his Fresno home in December 2021. But his siblings back in Egypt would not learn of his passing for nearly 10 months. During...
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
The British national who killed his wife and mother-in-law in Clovis six years ago is now serving a life sentence.
