Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Did You Know NCG Cinemas Was Founded in This Small Michigan Town?
Did you know that NCG Cinemas is actually a Michigan company?. Over the last 10 to 20 years, NCG Cinemas have been popping up all over Michigan. However, the company has been around a lot longer than that and got its start in good ole Owosso, Michigan. A man by...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan
Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Check Your Piggy Banks! Those Michigan Quarters Could Be Worth $11 Each
Cha-Ching! You may want to break open those piggy banks and empty those coin jars because you may have a little extra unexpected cash flow just laying around. In a recent report spilled the beans on those U.S. Mint State Quarters, that were created from 1999 to 2008, having a little more value than they originally did, some as much a $55 each. Now, before you get all excited, most likely your quarter is worth exactly that, 25 cents, but if it happens to be perfectly in mint condition it could get you $1. Still, there are a few coins out there that are worth even more.
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
Michigan’s Taproot to Reunite for First Time in 10 Years at 2023 Festival
Welcome (back), Taproot! Fans can look forward to the members of the nu-metal era band hopping back up onstage in 2023, participating in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. The news was revealed by the festival's organizers, as the Blue Ridge Rock Fest has become known for staging several reunion shows over its short run of operation. Just last year, Blue Ridge Rock Fest had singer Josey Scott reuniting with Saliva as well as reunion performances from God Forbid, Kittie, Shadows Fall and Union Underground among others. While the full 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival full lineup won't be revealed for quite some time, they not only announced the Taproot reunion but used it as a platform to ask fans of the festival which other reunions they'd like to see.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Michigan Inmates Busted For Posting Rap Video To YouTube
Pro-Tip: when you’re in jail and break a rule, don’t post it online. Guards Discover Prisoner Rap Video Posted To Social Media. Two inmates at the Macomb Correctional Facility are likely to face new charges after they posted a rap video shot in prison to YouTube. Why the...
Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Moves On In ‘The Voice’ Top 10
Brayden Lape has not only won over his coach Blake Shelton on The Voice but the whole country. The 16-year-old high school sophomore from Grass Lake, Michigan has been a standout since his blind audition which landed him a spot on veteran judge Blake Shelton's team. Since then he has continued to impress the judges and earn fans with each performance.
