Cha-Ching! You may want to break open those piggy banks and empty those coin jars because you may have a little extra unexpected cash flow just laying around. In a recent report spilled the beans on those U.S. Mint State Quarters, that were created from 1999 to 2008, having a little more value than they originally did, some as much a $55 each. Now, before you get all excited, most likely your quarter is worth exactly that, 25 cents, but if it happens to be perfectly in mint condition it could get you $1. Still, there are a few coins out there that are worth even more.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO