As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Senegal or England to win? Parents v children in London’s west African community
Football’s capacity to unite is routinely lauded, but Sunday’s World Cup match between England and Senegal has already divided many west African families in London. The split is generational. Parents say they tend to support Senegal, the country of their birth, while their children opt to support the state they were raised in: England.
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts prompting tsunami fears
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5km into the air and prompting evacuations of residents from the eruption area. Authorities issued their highest level of warning in response to the eruption, local media reported. A regional administrator told broadcaster Kompas TV that the evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun.
