Jasper, IN

The Guardian

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts prompting tsunami fears

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5km into the air and prompting evacuations of residents from the eruption area. Authorities issued their highest level of warning in response to the eruption, local media reported. A regional administrator told broadcaster Kompas TV that the evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun.

