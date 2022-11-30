Kohr Explores: Santa’s Cozy Cottage at Bridgeport Village

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Bridgeport Village has kicked off their holiday celebrations for the entire family with Santa’s Cozy Cottage.

The premium shopping outlet in Tigard is offering photos with Santa along with meet and greets with other Christmas characters as the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

The outlet is also offering a Silent Santa experience for families with sensory needs for a calm and quiet environment.

Online reservations for photos with Santa can be booked online .

Photos with Santa are available through Dec. 24 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

