Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
New Grocery Store May Be Built Near Costco in Rochester
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Kat Kountry 105
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
You’ll See A Lot Of Law Enforcement at Rochester’s Walmart on Saturday
The holiday shopping season is off to a hot start with consumers spending more than in previous years. Shoppers spent more than $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving, more than $9 billion on Black Friday, a little over $4.5 billion on Small Business Saturday and an estimated $11.3-billion was spent on Cyber Monday.
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted county holds property tax public hearing
(ABC 6 News) – It was a big turnout at the Olmsted County Government Center for Thursday’s meeting over the tax increase homeowners and commercial property owners are seeing. Many saying they’re concerned about the increase in their taxes. Allen Watts is a landlord here in Rochester,...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents may see increase in water, sewer fees in 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea said they are considering increasing water and sewer fees by 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2023 in order to keep those funds self-sustaining. The city says under state law, fees must cover the costs of providing water and sewer services,...
Special Report: Legalized Cannabis Could Skyrocket Minnesota Traffic Deaths
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
KIMT
Rochester woman asking public for help with finding stolen package: "It felt like I was losing her all over again"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Rochester woman is asking the community for help with finding a stolen package that contained personal effects from her late Grandma. Zoe Cantu said the theft happened in her neighborhood in northeast Rochester, near 15 St. NE and 4 Ave. NE in late Nov. The package was sent...
KAAL-TV
Fire in storage building destroys business equipment
(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday evening, crews in Mower County responded to a fire at a storage building near Dexter that left a business with thousands of dollars worth of equipment destroyed. “When she walked by it she thought it was just snow rolling off the roof cause it...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
red-wing.org
NOTICE OF PROPOSED ORDINANCES 188 and 192
NOTICE OF PROPOSED ORDINANCES Laws of Minnesota 2017, Chapter 77, created a new law in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 415, that would require certain types of notice for many proposed ordinances or proposed amendments to ordinances. Only interim ordinances have been exempted from this notice requirement. Read on to view the proposed ordinances that will be considered at the December 5, 2022 (Ordinance 188) and December 12, 2022 (Ordinance 192), City Council meetings:
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
Ghost Kitchen That’s Served Over 1 Million Burgers is Now in Rochester
One of the most popular Ghost Kitchens in the United States, MrBeast Burger, is serving up their food in Rochester, Minnesota and you'll NEVER guess where the burgers are being made! That's not the only Ghost Kitchen making magic happen in a kitchen in the med city. There are 3 others that are pretty popular on the online ordering apps.
