Read full article on original website
Related
China begins loosening COVID restrictions after massive protests
China has begun lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions even as the country's "zero COVID" policy remains. Why it matters: The loosening restrictions come shortly after stunning and rare nationwide protests erupted in late November as the Chinese government decided to stick with the zero-COVID policies. Driving the news: Major...
In China, a waning thirst for wine
Chinese wine consumption last year totaled just 10.5m hectoliters. That's the lowest number since 1997, when China's population was 200 million smaller and its GDP was a mere 5% of its 2021 size. Why it matters: Until 2013, China was considered the inevitable home of the future wine market. That...
Biden's "made in America" push alienates allies
French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington has been a showcase of warmth and unity except on one key issue: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Macron reportedly denounced to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday as "super aggressive" toward European companies. Why it matters: President Biden wants the U.S. to...
Biden: U.S. focus on job creation won't come "at the expense of Europe"
President Biden defended his administration's economic policies during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, but vowed that he would not do so "at the expense of Europe." Driving the news: The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and Chips and Science Act have concerned European leaders...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The end of benefit of the doubt for disruptive leaders
"Can you give the guy a break?" — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, after being asked about Elon Musk at the NYT's Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. No. We're in no mood to give Elon Musk a break. Nor ByteDance. Nor Sam Bankman-Fried. Nor, for that matter, the entire crypto industry. There's a new vibe in town, and it's unforgiving.
Displaced Syrians fear Turkish threats spell new exodus
Syria's grinding conflict has already uprooted Ahmed Yassin and his family several times, but now they fear a threatened Turkish offensive will force them to flee the muddy camp they call home. Yassin recalled fleeing his hometown in neighbouring Idlib province after fighting flared there earlier in the civil war.
Russia "won't accept" price cap on its oil
Russia has rejected a price cap on its oil, indicating it may stop supplying to countries that agree to the limit. Driving the news: The announcement comes after the Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel starting on Dec. 5.
DHS warns of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ, Jewish, minority communities
The Department of Homeland Security warned the U.S. is in a "heightened threat environment" in a terrorism advisory bulletin Wednesday. Driving the news: "Targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents," the bulletin reads.
Middle East IPO train keeps rolling
The Middle East’s boom in initial public offerings is not slowing down, with a new crop of companies — some announced as recently as this week — planning to go public soon. Why it matters: This is in sharp contrast with the IPO window in the U.S....
President Biden urges political leaders to call out antisemitism
American political leaders "should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides," President Biden tweeted Friday. Why it matters: Biden made the comments the day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The comments also come after...
Biden signs rail agreement into law, thwarting strike
President Biden on Friday signed into law legislation to force a rail labor agreement, blocking workers from striking ahead of the busy holiday season. Why it matters: Some railroad workers have argued the deal doesn't adequately address concerns over workplace conditions, most notably the lack of paid sick leave. Biden...
U.S. eliminated from World Cup
The United States men's soccer team is heading home from Qatar after losing to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16. Why it matters: The 3-1 loss ends the U.S. men's team's first World Cup campaign since 2014. This was the United States' seventh appearance in the...
1,000+ NYT union members threaten to walk out
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times union, which includes hundreds of newsroom staffers, plan to walk out on the job if the company's management doesn't agree to the terms of a new contract by Dec. 8, the union announced Friday. Why it matters: The two parties have...
Biden, appearing with Macron, zeroes in on holding Russia accountable
President Biden vowed that the U.S. and France would work alongside their allies to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Why it matters: This is the first state visit of the Biden administration and comes after...
Mapping Middle East IPOs
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become major hubs in the Middle East for IPOs, drawing in significantly more business than any other country in the region, according to data compiled by Dealogic. Saudi Arabia: $8.453 billion. Dubai: $7.548 billion. Abu Dhabi: $2.576 billion. Kuwait: $323 million. Israel:...
Campaign aims to explore Latinos' Indigenous roots
An Indigenous advocacy group has launched a video campaign to raise awareness of the diversity of Native people, including U.S. Latinos with Indigenous roots. The big picture: According to the latest U.S. census, the number of U.S. Latinos identifying as multiracial soared during the last decade. Latinos who identified as American Indian or Alaska Native jumped 115%.
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0