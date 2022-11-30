ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Roster

LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country team is adding four Idaho standouts to its 2023 roster, Head Coach Mike Collins has announced. The four newest signees, Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams, are all from the southern part of the state. “We are excited about...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18351 Debris in Roadway. Incident Address: 2500 SNAKE RIVER AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:58:07. veh turned off, fuel tank punctured and leaking fuel all over. ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18353 Citizen...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 1, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 1, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Loud music and yelling since 2000. Thinks there is alcohol but uncertain. Officers responded. Female warned for noise. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10447 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: SWEET AVE & BLAKE AVE. MOSCOW...
MOSCOW, ID

