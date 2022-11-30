'What Part Of Africa Are You From?' Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Steps Down After Quizzing Black Charity Founder About Her Heritage

Mega

Prince William 's godmother and one of Queen Camilla 's closest aides has stepped down from her Buckingham Palace role after quizzing a Black charity founder about her heritage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lady Susan Hussey 's controversial remarks made during an event on Tuesday were exposed by charity director Ngozi Fulani , known for being the founder of Sistah Space, an organization that supports African and Caribbean women affected by domestic violence.

"Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," the Sistah Space founder wrote in a Twitter post , detailing how the exchange unfolded.

When asked by Hussey where she comes from, Fulani said Hackney, to which the Lady allegedly replied, "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

The royal aide allegedly continued to further inquire, asking, "No, but what nationality are you?" causing Fulani to respond, "I am born here and am British."

Lady Hussey was allegedly unsatisfied with the answer and continued asking about where her "people" were from.

"Lady! I'm a British national, my parents came here in the 50s when…" Fulani claimed to have replied before Hussey said, "Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean."

Fulani clarified, "No, lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality."

Mandu Reid , leader of the Women's Equality Party, corroborated Fulani's claims in a separate tweet , revealing she witnessed it first-hand prior to Hussey's resignation.

"I was right there," she wrote. "We were at an event that was supposed to celebrate our work. For people like Lady SH, people like us will never really belong here."

In its statement, Buckingham Palace said they take "this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," they continued.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement went on. "All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."