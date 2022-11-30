ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'What Part Of Africa Are You From?' Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Steps Down After Quizzing Black Charity Founder About Her Heritage

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaESL_0jSgokVw00
Mega

Prince William 's godmother and one of Queen Camilla 's closest aides has stepped down from her Buckingham Palace role after quizzing a Black charity founder about her heritage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lady Susan Hussey 's controversial remarks made during an event on Tuesday were exposed by charity director Ngozi Fulani , known for being the founder of Sistah Space, an organization that supports African and Caribbean women affected by domestic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkzLI_0jSgokVw00
Mega

"Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," the Sistah Space founder wrote in a Twitter post , detailing how the exchange unfolded.

When asked by Hussey where she comes from, Fulani said Hackney, to which the Lady allegedly replied, "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

The royal aide allegedly continued to further inquire, asking, "No, but what nationality are you?" causing Fulani to respond, "I am born here and am British."

Lady Hussey was allegedly unsatisfied with the answer and continued asking about where her "people" were from.

"Lady! I'm a British national, my parents came here in the 50s when…" Fulani claimed to have replied before Hussey said, "Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean."

Fulani clarified, "No, lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klGV3_0jSgokVw00
Mega

Mandu Reid , leader of the Women's Equality Party, corroborated Fulani's claims in a separate tweet , revealing she witnessed it first-hand prior to Hussey's resignation.

"I was right there," she wrote. "We were at an event that was supposed to celebrate our work. For people like Lady SH, people like us will never really belong here."

In its statement, Buckingham Palace said they take "this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7BPX_0jSgokVw00
Mega

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," they continued.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement went on. "All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Comments / 84

Nancy P. Dillon
2d ago

Well, I guess that proves Megans point they’re racist, but they’ve been racist all along. William, you have become a pansy just like your father.

Reply(15)
23
Tonsoffun
1d ago

When you have a name like this POC has, I would of asked the same question. As a foreigner myself with a totally different name, I enjoy the conversation when am asked where I’m from. You just can’t say anything about some POC. This white lady was just trying to start a conversation.

Reply(7)
8
Sonya Motley
2d ago

She is a OLD BAT. Why was it so important at that time to ask someone where they come from? You can't justify her racist questions. She should have stop after the first question, it wouldn't have been seen as racist.

Reply(8)
8
Related
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Royal race scandal: Charity boss says her authentic African pride led to ‘attack’ from palace aide

The Black charity boss at the centre of the latest royal racism row has said she felt her Rastafarian pride was under attack at the Buckingham Palace event that she almost didn’t attend because of the British Empire’s links to slavery.Ngozi Fulani described her “auction block moment” - a reference to her enslaved African ancestors who were bought and sold from auction blocks by imperialists - prior to attending a Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.Lady Susan, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household on Wednesday after she...
RadarOnline

'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing

King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
RadarOnline

'Can't Stand Being Away From Him': Princess Diana's Love Letters To Charles Reveal Her Devotion To Their Marriage Before He Wed Queen Camilla

Princess Diana's devotion to her husband, Prince Charles, was evident in love letters that she sent to relatives early on in their marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm. One of the letters written in August 1984 depicted a happier era in Diana's life — at which time she was a new mom to young William with son Harry on the way. "I can't stand being away from him," a 23-year-old Diana penned, venting about being apart from her spouse during his fishing trip.She later expressed her excitement after hearing an update from Charles. "Charles telephoned me to say he was mad to...
RadarOnline

Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III, did not oblige. "Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies, on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail. Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London,...
The Independent

Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Prince William’s godmother who quit Buckingham Palace role amidst racism row

The member of the Buckingham Palace household, who stepped down after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss, has been revealed as Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after Lady Hussey, 80, asked racially offensive questions about Fulani’s heritage at the event. The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday (29 November), hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks as “insulting”.Lady Susan served the late Queen...
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Independent

Voices: The Palace racism outrage is more evidence Meghan Markle was telling the truth

Do you remember what they said?Of course, Buckingham Palace was “saddened” to learn of the “concerning” allegations of racism leveled at it by Meghan Markle when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey. But the kicker — the real poke in the eye — came in the first five words of the next sentence: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed in private.”In short, it was a royal seal-embossed way of saying they thought she was a flat-out liar. And that was the mild stuff.In much of the British media, particularly the tabloid press,...
tatler.com

King Charles III will reportedly give Princess Charlotte a title that’s a ‘fitting’ tribute to the late Queen

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as ‘Gan-Gan’. Royal watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
The Independent

What did Lady Hussey say? The royal race row comments made by Prince William’s godmother

Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace after a black charity boss accused her of making racist marks at a reception held by the Queen Consort.Ngozi Fulani, founder and chief executive of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for women of African and Caribbean heritage, Sistah Spice, described the “traumatic” encounter in which Lady Susan persistently asked her what part of Africa she came from.The exchange took palace within just 10 minutes of Ms Fulani’s arrival at a Violence Against...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy