ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Could Mavs’ Slump-Busting Win Over Warriors Be Season Turning Point?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDAer_0jSgoESo00

The Dallas Mavericks finally stopped the bleeding with a big-time win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. They hope it can be a win that turns their season around.

When you're in the midst of the longest losing streak you've had in nearly three years, the only way to potentially get to a true turning point is by getting that first win by whatever means necessary.

The Dallas Mavericks achieved that on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-113 at American Airlines Center. Although the Warriors are just 11-11 on the season, they had won seven out of their last 10 games coming into their matchup with the Mavs, looking much more like the defending champions who ousted Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

“It was great," said Luka Doncic , who put up yet another historic 40-point triple-double in the win. "I was participating and giving it everything I had. I was really tired at the end. We needed this game. We needed this win. I think we deserved this win and we for sure needed this win.”

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast , we break down Dallas’ big win, Doncic’s historic night — in more ways than one — the clutch performances of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green, and much, much more. Thanks for listening, and be sure to hit that subscribe button!

The Mavs will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Stay tuned for more coverage at DallasBasketball.com.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. “I wanted to be aggressive and set the tone for my teammates,” Simons said. “Early on, let them know that we are in this game and I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to win it.” The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. “I just tried to catch him before he went up. ... Kind of a risky play, but I’m glad I got it,” Simons said with a chuckle.
PORTLAND, OR
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy