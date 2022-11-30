Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NBC Philadelphia
Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
NBC Philadelphia
LeBron James Asks Why Reporters Haven't Questioned Him About 1957 Jerry Jones Photo
LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North...
NBC Philadelphia
Cowboys Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Uses Platform to Help Texas Youth
Football players do more than just lift their teammates – they lift their communities, too, especially during times of strife and challenge. During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence used his platform as a professional NFL player to assist essential workers in their businesses and in the community.
NBC Philadelphia
‘He Didn't Even Say Hi': The Hilarious Story of When Eagles' Sanders 1st Met Stoutland
The hilarious story of when Miles Sanders first met Jeff Stoutland originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The day after the Eagles drafted Miles Sanders in the second round in 2019, he flew to Philly for a press conference. One of the first people he ran into in the hallway...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
