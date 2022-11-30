ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Cowboys Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Uses Platform to Help Texas Youth

Football players do more than just lift their teammates – they lift their communities, too, especially during times of strife and challenge. During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence used his platform as a professional NFL player to assist essential workers in their businesses and in the community.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE

