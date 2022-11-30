Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Huskers return home for Big Ten Battle with Badgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 15 days when the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Huskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Big Ten Student U announcers Connor Clark and Peyton Thomas on the call. The game also can be heard live on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
1011now.com
Labriola Named NCAA, USA Wrestler of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (174) claimed the NCAA Wrestler of the Week and the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week honor, when the award winners were announced on Tuesday. The Easton, Pa., native and four-time All-American recorded five-straight wins in route to his second straight Cliff Keen...
1011now.com
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
1011now.com
Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.
1011now.com
Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A close race in the Unicameral is likely going to a recount. Russ Barger, a candidate in Lincoln’s District 26, is asking the Nebraska Secretary of State for a hand re-count of the ballots in this past election after losing to George Dungan III. Newly...
1011now.com
Hour of Code returns to in-person event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019, and judging by the amount of curious squints and smiles, Lincoln’s students have been eager to get back to it. “I love it here,” said Tatum Placke, a 9-year-old code enthusiast. “I love...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
1011now.com
Lincoln Track Club hosts Holiday Run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One after the other, dogs and their owners came bounding, trotting and walking to the finish line at Pioneers Park. Sunday was the 22nd annual Holiday Run, put on by the Lincoln Track Club. Runners and walkers sported holiday attire on the one mile and 5k courses....
1011now.com
Sunshine with warmer temperatures Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday should be a nice day for early December. Warmer temperatures with sunshine expected for much of the day. Monday will be a bit cooler but near the average. Overall, temperatures remain with in a few degrees of normal for much of the up coming week. There will be a couple of small precipitation chances.
1011now.com
Our Town York: York University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Care for students is a top priority at an important educational institution in York that’s been around since 1890. We got a chance to visit with York University President Sam Smith, about what makes the campus unique to the area. “This is a place where...
1011now.com
Our Town York Forecast
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Electric furnace to blame for fire in north Lincoln apartment building. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.
1011now.com
Lincoln YMCA launches virtual fitness program
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln announced the launch of their virtual fitness program, YMCA360, on Monday. The program is an on-demand and livestreaming service brings the YMCA experience to mobile devices, TV’s, streaming devices and the web. The program is included with every Lincoln YMCA membership.
1011now.com
Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November. Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested to face charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and...
1011now.com
Our Town York: Building Upgrades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
1011now.com
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenaged gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
1011now.com
Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
1011now.com
Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First Street to...
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
Comments / 0