Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Huskers return home for Big Ten Battle with Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 15 days when the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Huskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Big Ten Student U announcers Connor Clark and Peyton Thomas on the call. The game also can be heard live on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Labriola Named NCAA, USA Wrestler of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (174) claimed the NCAA Wrestler of the Week and the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week honor, when the award winners were announced on Tuesday. The Easton, Pa., native and four-time All-American recorded five-straight wins in route to his second straight Cliff Keen...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Monday cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A close race in the Unicameral is likely going to a recount. Russ Barger, a candidate in Lincoln’s District 26, is asking the Nebraska Secretary of State for a hand re-count of the ballots in this past election after losing to George Dungan III. Newly...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hour of Code returns to in-person event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019, and judging by the amount of curious squints and smiles, Lincoln’s students have been eager to get back to it. “I love it here,” said Tatum Placke, a 9-year-old code enthusiast. “I love...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Track Club hosts Holiday Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One after the other, dogs and their owners came bounding, trotting and walking to the finish line at Pioneers Park. Sunday was the 22nd annual Holiday Run, put on by the Lincoln Track Club. Runners and walkers sported holiday attire on the one mile and 5k courses....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sunshine with warmer temperatures Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday should be a nice day for early December. Warmer temperatures with sunshine expected for much of the day. Monday will be a bit cooler but near the average. Overall, temperatures remain with in a few degrees of normal for much of the up coming week. There will be a couple of small precipitation chances.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York: York University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Care for students is a top priority at an important educational institution in York that’s been around since 1890. We got a chance to visit with York University President Sam Smith, about what makes the campus unique to the area. “This is a place where...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York Forecast

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Electric furnace to blame for fire in north Lincoln apartment building. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA launches virtual fitness program

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln announced the launch of their virtual fitness program, YMCA360, on Monday. The program is an on-demand and livestreaming service brings the YMCA experience to mobile devices, TV’s, streaming devices and the web. The program is included with every Lincoln YMCA membership.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November. Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested to face charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York: Building Upgrades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First Street to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
LINCOLN, NE

